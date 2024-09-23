DJ Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director Responsibilities

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director Responsibilities 23-Sep-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 September 2024 Genel Energy plc Changes to Director Responsibilities In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.6, Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that Canan Ediboglu's position as interim Senior Independent Director has been confirmed by the Board as permanent. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

