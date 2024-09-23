HenriAndHodler: Launch of "Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler": The First Interactive Children's Book to Educate on the Future of Money and Digital Assets

Leading figures in the crypto world endorse a new kids' book series that makes learning about Bitcoin, blockchain, and Web3 engaging and accessible.

The book's production and development spanned over three years and included interviews with dozens of educators, teachers, and parents to ensure that the subject matter is presented in a clear, ethical, and responsible manner.

The book is powered by collaborations with leading crypto firms, with Ledger serving as the premier technology partner and First Digital serving as the premier education partner.

Today marks the launch of Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler, a groundbreaking new children's book that combines education with entertainment, guiding young readers, ages 7 to 13, through the fascinating world of digital assets, blockchain technology, and the future of money.

Available for sale globally on Amazon and at the HenriAndHodler.com website.

As the first book in an exciting new series, Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler takes readers on an adventurous learning journey alongside two charismatic crypto-enthusiasts, Henri and Hodler, who, together with a lively cast of characters-including the tech-savvy Solidity, and buddies Naka and Moto-make complex topics fun and engaging.

Through clever rhymes, vivid illustrations, and creative interactive elements, children learn about the history and evolution of money and discover new concepts about the future of money, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to the latest trends in DeFi, NFTs, Metaverses, and more.

The book introduces readers to these topics in a clear, easy to follow "A-to-Z" format, beginning with Altcoin, Bitcoin, and Cryptography ... and continuing through to Yield Farming and ZK-Proof.

Developed in Collaboration With Crypto Firms Ledger and First Digital

Meet the Authors: Henri Arslanian and Michael Dotsikas

Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler is co-authored by Henri Arslanian, a globally recognized thought leader and educator in the world of crypto and digital assets. Henri is the author of several bestselling books on crypto and the future of money including "The Book of Crypto" and "The Future of Finance." With his experience as a university professor teaching crypto since 2015, the host of the Crypto Capsule LinkedIn educational series that is shared weekly with his over half-million LinkedIn followers, and recently the co-host of the Crypto Weekly show on CNBC Arabia, Henri brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for educating the next generation on the future of finance.

Co-author, Michael Dotsikas, is a bestselling children's author, creator of the award-winning "Benjamin Birdie" children's picture book series, an experienced writer, and sought-after literary mentor with a deep commitment to making complex topics accessible and engaging for young readers, while devoted to mindful storytelling.

Together, they have crafted a book that not only demystifies the often-complex world of digital assets but does so in a way that is fun, interactive, and suitable for children of all ages.

The book is illustrated by Billy Martin, a renowned character designer and illustrator, best known as the lead guitarist for the multi-platinum selling rock band Good Charlotte.

A Unique Approach to Financial Literacy for the Next Generation

Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler is highly endorsed by industry leaders like Hon. J. Christopher Giancarlo, Yat Siu, Pascal Gauthier, Ben Zhou, Michael Shaulov, and Vincent Chok.

Hon. J. Christopher Giancarlo, affectionately known as "CryptoDad" and the former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, praises the book: "It is time to teach our children wisely about crypto and the future of digital networks of money and value. As a dad, I highly recommend this book!"

Yat Siu, Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands, calls it "a perfect introduction to the world of blockchain and the future of money for the next generation," while Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger, highlights the book's vital role in empowering children: "The transformative power of cryptocurrencies is something everyone needs to understand, and kids first! This book is a must-read!"

Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit, calls it "a fun and insightful book that introduces the world of Web3 and cryptocurrency to future generations ... a must-read," and Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks, calls it "a fun and insightful book that enables future generations to learn about the exciting world of crypto."

Vincent Chok, Founder and CEO of First Digital, adds, "This book is a guide and an inspiring treasure for tomorrow's visionaries eager to make a positive impact on the world."

Why Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler Stands Out

Unlike traditional children's books, Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler takes an interactive storytelling approach, blending vibrant comic book style illustrations with playful, engaging narrative to create a dynamic learning experience, capturing the imagination while inviting reader participation.

A unique feature is the inclusion of QR codes throughout, which lead readers to additional resources, offering deeper insights into the various concepts and terms explored in the story. Another valuable educational element is the added in-depth glossary and appendices of "fun facts" designed to equip parents and educators with additional knowledge, empowering them to better understand the subject matter.

Such creative format engages readers by introducing them to complex ideas about the digital economy in an accessible way, making it the perfect resource for both parents and educators eager to prepare young minds for the future. As the digital world continues to evolve, Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler serves as a vital educational tool, empowering children to navigate the future of money with confidence and curiosity.

About HenriAndHodler.com

Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler is just the beginning of an ambitious project to bring digital literacy and financial education to children worldwide. To learn more about the book and upcoming releases in the series, visit HenriAndHodler.com .

Published by Brown Books Kids, an imprint of Brown Books Publishing Group, the book is now available for sale globally on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

