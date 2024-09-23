Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKJ4 | ISIN: BMG069741020 | Ticker-Symbol: 20Q
Frankfurt
23.09.24
08:02 Uhr
0,308 Euro
-0,042
-12,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3200,38415:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD0,308-12,00 %
PALAMINA CORP--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.