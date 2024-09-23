MIDLOTHIAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ennis, Inc. (the "Company"), (NYSE: EBF), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2024. Highlights include:

Revenues were $99.0 million for the quarter compared to $106.8 million for the same quarter last year, a decrease of $7.8 million or 7.3%.

Earnings per diluted share for the current quarter were $0.40 compared to $0.42 for the comparative quarter last year.

Our gross profit margin for the quarter was 30.1% compared to 31.0% for the comparative quarter last year.

Financial Overview

The Company's revenues for the second quarter ended August 31, 2024 were $99.0 million compared to $106.8 million for the same quarter last year, a decrease of $7.8 million, or 7.3%. Gross profits totaled $29.8 million for a gross profit margin of 30.1%, as compared to $33.1 million, or 31.0%, for the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the quarter were $10.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, as compared to $10.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

The Company's revenues for the six-month period ended August 31, 2024 were $202.1 million compared to $218.1 million for the same period last year, a decrease of $16.0 million or 7.3%. Gross profit margin was $60.7 million, or 30.0%, as compared to $67.1 million, or 30.8% for the six-month periods ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023, respectively. Net earnings for the six-month period ended August 31, 2024 were $21.0 million, or $0.80 per diluted share compared to $22.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented by stating, " Our results for the quarter met our expectations as larger macroeconomic conditions have softened demand and caused greater competition on price. During periods of reduced demand like we are currently experiencing, we carefully monitor and manage our costs in order to maintain our strong profit margins. Thus, while sales decreased from the same quarter last year, the Company's EBITDA margin improved slightly to 18.6% of sales compared to 18.5% of sales during last year's second quarter.

" During the current quarter, we completed the acquisition of Printing Technologies, Inc (PTI). located in Indianapolis, Indiana. PTI is a leading manufacturer of innovative media solutions used in all types of printing technologies including direct thermal, thermal transfer, ink jet, dot matrix and laser. This acquisition continues to strengthen our production capabilities and diversify our product offerings to enable us to better serve our broad customer base. We will continue to explore acquisitions that make sense and hunt for new sales in new markets and new channels.

" We believe we have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with no debt and significant cash. Our profitability and strong financial condition will allow us to continue operations and fund acquisitions without incurring debt. Given those strengths, we also anticipate timely access to credit should larger acquisition opportunities materialize. We continue to focus on delivering profitability and returns to our shareholders."

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measure

To provide important supplemental information to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations, from time to time the Company reports the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA (EBITDA is calculated as net earnings before interest expense, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization). The Company may also report adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors as a supplement to reported GAAP financial information. Management reviews these non-GAAP financial measures on a regular basis and uses them to evaluate and manage the performance of the Company's operations. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than the Company, which limits the usefulness of the Company's non-GAAP measures for comparison with these other companies. While management believes the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company, when this information is reported it should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute or an alternative for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures should be evaluated only in conjunction with the Company's comparable GAAP financial measures.

The following table reconciles EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three-and six months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023 to the most comparable GAAP measure, net earnings (dollars in thousands).

Three months ended Six months ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 10,308 $ 10,910 $ 20,995 $ 22,545 Income tax expense 3,909 4,373 7,963 8,898 Interest expense - - - - Depreciation and amortization 4,187 4,497 8,430 8,841 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 18,404 $ 19,780 $ 37,388 $ 40,284 % of sales 18.6 % 18.5 % 18.5 % 18.5 %

In Other News

On September 20, 2024 the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The Board of Directors also approved a one-time special dividend of $2.50 per share. Regarding the Board's approval of the special dividend, Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented by stating, " The Board's approval of a special dividend of $2.50 per share allows the shareholders to further share in the Company's accumulated profits. At the same time, given the Company's lack of debt, ample cash reserves, and strong free cash flow, the Company still has the necessary cash resources for its operations, capital investments and the continued funding of its ongoing acquisitions program." The ordinary dividend and special dividend are both payable on November 8, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2024.

About Ennis

Founded in 1909, the Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, Ennis has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to serve the Company's national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, integrated forms and labels, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, specialty packaging, direct mail, envelopes, tags and labels and other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.

Safe Harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements that may be contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "preliminary," "expect," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, the erosion of demand for our printer business documents as the result of digital technologies, risk or uncertainties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions, and the limited number of available suppliers and variability in the prices of paper and other raw materials. Other important information regarding factors that may affect the Company's future performance is included in the public reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024. The Company does not undertake, and hereby disclaims, any duty or obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, although its situation and circumstances may change in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Ennis, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended Condensed Consolidated Operating Results August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 99,038 $ 106,760 $ 202,146 $ 218,054 Cost of goods sold 69,259 73,661 141,463 150,914 Gross profit 29,779 33,099 60,683 67,140 Selling, general and administrative 16,557 18,341 33,727 36,684 Loss from disposal of assets 39 52 43 52 Income from operations 13,183 14,706 26,913 30,404 Other income (1,034 ) (577 ) (2,045 ) (1,039 ) Earnings before income taxes 14,217 15,283 28,958 31,443 Income tax expense 3,909 4,373 7,963 8,898 Net earnings $ 10,308 $ 10,910 $ 20,995 $ 22,545 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 26,009,876 25,886,058 26,015,195 25,858,154 Diluted 26,054,499 26,050,983 26,156,161 26,010,739 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.81 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.80 $ 0.87 August 31, February 29, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Information 2024 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 99,977 $ 81,597 Short-term investments 22,655 29,325 Accounts receivable, net 43,729 47,209 Inventories, net 41,742 40,037 Prepaid expenses 4,256 3,214 Total Current Assets 212,359 201,382 Property, plant & equipment, net 54,805 54,965 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 8,386 9,827 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 130,824 132,676 Other assets 440 340 Total Assets $ 406,814 $ 399,190 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,293 $ 11,846 Accrued expenses 15,662 17,541 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,940 4,414 Total Current Liabilities 33,895 33,801 Other non-current liabilities 14,550 15,548 Total liabilities 48,445 49,349 Shareholders' equity 358,369 349,841 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 406,814 $ 399,190 Six months ended August 31, Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Information 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 34,941 $ 34,934 Cash used in investing activities (1,777 ) (15,640 ) Cash used in financing activities (14,784 ) (12,922 ) Change in cash 18,380 6,372 Cash at beginning of period 81,597 93,968 Cash at end of period $ 99,977 $ 100,340

