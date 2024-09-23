OTC Markets Group Welcomes Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX: AMNF), an international food manufacturer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AMNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Douglas R. Nichols, Chairman of the Board stated, "We are excited to elevate our company stock to the OTCQX tier that demonstrates our confidence in our financial strength and ability to continue to deliver strong shareholder value. Our hope is that this upgrade will broaden the awareness of our company's unique and leading position in the food sector, and provide greater opportunities for investors to participate in our success. This elevation also demonstrates the board's commitment to enhance our corporate government practices."

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such as pestos, sauces and filled pastas to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto Armanino offers other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese and Alfredo sauce. Armanino's organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Armanino Foods also offers cheese shakers, frozen pastas, meatballs, and prepared meals.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com