Health Care Administrators Association Announces Speaker Lineup for Executive Forum 2025: "Deep Roots, Bold Leaders & Soaring Success"

HCAA's flagship event to provide visionary leadership and industry insights for executive leadership at third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers, and benefit administrators

The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the speaker lineup for Executive Forum 2025, scheduled for February 10-12, 2025 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. This year's conference, themed "Deep Roots, Bold Leaders & Soaring Success," promises an immersive experience with thought-provoking keynotes, panels, and networking opportunities for executive leadership within the self-funding community.

"HCAA's Executive Forum continues to be the premier platform for connecting leaders and fostering high-level discussions on the challenges and opportunities ahead for TPAs, brokers, and benefit administrators," said Carol Berry, CSFS, Chief Executive Officer of HCAA. "In 2025, we will delve into the bold ideas that are transforming the self-funded industry and highlight the strategies that can be used to propel organizations to new heights."

Highlights of Executive Forum 2025 include:

Keynote Presentation: Dr. Martin Makary, a leading advocate for healthcare innovation and medical research, will deliver the keynote address, A Health Care Revolution: How New Medical Research Is Changing the Delivery of Care . Dr. Makary will explore groundbreaking developments reshaping the future of healthcare and what they mean for TPAs, brokers, employers, and plan members alike.

Educational Sessions & Panels: Julie Barnes, a health policy expert, will unpack the Implications of the 2024 Election on Federal Health Policy , providing timely insights into how shifts in the political landscape will affect healthcare regulations and the self-funding industry. Rena Somersan will challenge attendees to rethink compensation strategies with her session, What the Heck is Going on with Compensation? Marjorie Morrison, a leader in mental health initiatives, will present The Exploding Business Landscape Around Mental Health Benefits: Opportunities and Challenges for Healthcare Administrators , guiding attendees through the evolving mental health benefits space. Free Market Dynamics in the Healthcare Payment and Administration Space: Innovating and Navigating through a Perfect Storm , will be a panel moderated by Mark Galvin, featuring Todd Archer, Taylor Davis, and Michael Pastor as they discuss innovation and navigating industry shifts. The panel, Fortifying Your TPA - Strategies for Mitigating Internal and External Risks , will include Caryn Rasnick and John Barlament sharing risk mitigation strategies. Th e Bogey Man is Lurking - A Realistic Look at Data Breaches and Your Business , is a panel moderated by Julie Wohlstein with Valerie Limpus, Paul Wann, and Devon Ackerman examining the ongoing risks of data breaches in the healthcare space. The panel, Enhanced Patient Engagement - Showing the Positive Effect of Pro-active Medical Management with the DPC at the Forefront of Care , will feature industry experts Jack London, Justin Davis, and Jerry Reeves as they explore the growing impact of direct primary care models.

Networking and Engagement Opportunities The Forum will also offer various networking opportunities, including a reception for first-time attendees, a welcome reception for all participants, and ample chances to engage with industry peers, thought leaders, and key stakeholders throughout the event.



HCAA Past President Ernie Clevenger will serve as the event emcee, guiding attendees through the exciting schedule of sessions and activities. All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs and brokers, are invited to attend the Executive Forum 2025. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators (TPAs) and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout its more than 40-year history, the association has remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of its members, while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

