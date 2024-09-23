Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Identity+Automation: PhishID Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024 Award

Identity Automation's Cutting-Edge Anti-Phishing Tool Receives Prestigious Recognition

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Tech & Learning and Identity Automation (IA) announced that PhishID, a robust phishing detection and prevention tool by Identity Automation,has won this year's Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024 within the Secondary category.

PhishID is designed to safeguard K-12 educational institutions from the growing threat of phishing attacks. Novel browser-based attack vectors circumvent traditional anti-phishing methods, and school system employees and students are popular targets for identity theft. This easily deployed browser plug-in catches phishing attacks that other security measures miss, including zero-day vulnerabilities-previously unknown security flaws that attackers exploit before they can be patched. PhishID is not just a security tool; it is a nationwide community of school systems forming a crowdsourced security fabric that becomes stronger every time it intercepts a phishing attempt.

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence seek out the most outstanding products offering schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative and effective teaching and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgment from Tech & Learning's editors; it showcases which products truly go above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

"The 2024 awards program received many high-quality entries," said the Tech & Learning Award editorial team. "A diverse panel of industry experts judged the winning products and solutions to be of the highest standard in supporting effective teaching and learning practices when moving into the new school year. Every winner should be immensely proud of their accomplishments."

To help K12 school systems improve their cybersecurity posture, Identity Automation is offering PhishID licenses to K12 school systems at no cost for K12 faculty and staff. Student licenses are available for pennies per year. To learn more about PhishID, visit https://www.identityautomation.com/products/phishing-protection.

About Identity Automation
Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, North Carolina Public Schools, the University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com

Identity Automation Contact:
marketing@identityautomation.com

SOURCE: Identity+Automation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
