Suna Solutions: Suna Workforce Management Recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix for Contingent Workforce Management / Managed Service Provider and Services Procurement / Statement of Work

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Suna Workforce Management (SWM), a leading provider of workforce solutions, has been named an Aspirant in the prestigious Everest Group MSP PEAK Matrix® for 2024. This recognition highlights SWM's exceptional capabilities in Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) and Services Procurement, underscoring its strategic role in meeting the evolving needs of enterprises in the post-pandemic era.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® report assesses MSP/CWM providers and Services Procurement/SOW providers based on their market impact, vision and capability to deliver services effectively. SWM's inclusion as an Aspirant acknowledges its comprehensive service offerings, tailored solutions and commitment to enhancing workforce scalability and agility for its clients.

"We are honored to be recognized by Everest Group as an Aspirant in Contingent Workforce Management," said Michael Larkins, President at Suna Workforce Management. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation, our client-centric approach and our ability to deliver value-driven solutions that empower organizations to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."

In any contingent workforce program, optimizing supply chain technology and service partnerships is pivotal to achieving success. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a key survey metric used by businesses to assess customer satisfaction and loyalty, with scores ranging from -100 (lowest) to +100 (highest). However, the 2024 Workforce Solutions Buyer Survey, conducted by Staffing Industry Analysts, revealed that respondents gave their MSP partners an alarming NPS of -10. As a result, 56% of program managers stated that they are expected to issue requests for proposals (RFPs) within the next 12 months to seek new MSP partnerships. In contrast, SWM's July 2024 client survey reports an impressive NPS of +57, significantly outperforming major competitors and reinforcing SWM's position as a trusted partner in workforce solutions.

In the wake of the pandemic, enterprises are increasingly relying on MSP/CWM providers to navigate the complexities of managing contingent workforces and services procurement. SWM's strategic investments in digital transformation, expanded service offerings and their consultative approach have positioned them as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their workforce management strategies.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® report evaluates providers based on seven key dimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. SWM's strong performance across these metrics reinforces its leadership position in the marketplace.

Suna Workforce Management (SWM) is a leading provider of workforce solutions, specializing in Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) and Services Procurement.

