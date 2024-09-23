Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suna Solutions: Suna Workforce Management Recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix for Contingent Workforce Management / Managed Service Provider and Services Procurement / Statement of Work

SWM's customer-centric workforce strategies lead the way in flexible and high-touch MSP solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Suna Workforce Management (SWM), a leading provider of workforce solutions, has been named an Aspirant in the prestigious Everest Group MSP PEAK Matrix® for 2024. This recognition highlights SWM's exceptional capabilities in Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) and Services Procurement, underscoring its strategic role in meeting the evolving needs of enterprises in the post-pandemic era.

Suna Workforce Management

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® report assesses MSP/CWM providers and Services Procurement/SOW providers based on their market impact, vision and capability to deliver services effectively. SWM's inclusion as an Aspirant acknowledges its comprehensive service offerings, tailored solutions and commitment to enhancing workforce scalability and agility for its clients.

"We are honored to be recognized by Everest Group as an Aspirant in Contingent Workforce Management," said Michael Larkins, President at Suna Workforce Management. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation, our client-centric approach and our ability to deliver value-driven solutions that empower organizations to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."

In any contingent workforce program, optimizing supply chain technology and service partnerships is pivotal to achieving success. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a key survey metric used by businesses to assess customer satisfaction and loyalty, with scores ranging from -100 (lowest) to +100 (highest). However, the 2024 Workforce Solutions Buyer Survey, conducted by Staffing Industry Analysts, revealed that respondents gave their MSP partners an alarming NPS of -10. As a result, 56% of program managers stated that they are expected to issue requests for proposals (RFPs) within the next 12 months to seek new MSP partnerships. In contrast, SWM's July 2024 client survey reports an impressive NPS of +57, significantly outperforming major competitors and reinforcing SWM's position as a trusted partner in workforce solutions.

In the wake of the pandemic, enterprises are increasingly relying on MSP/CWM providers to navigate the complexities of managing contingent workforces and services procurement. SWM's strategic investments in digital transformation, expanded service offerings and their consultative approach have positioned them as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their workforce management strategies.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® report evaluates providers based on seven key dimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. SWM's strong performance across these metrics reinforces its leadership position in the marketplace.

About Suna Workforce Management

Suna Workforce Management (SWM) is a leading provider of workforce solutions, specializing in Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) and Services Procurement. With a focus on innovation and client-centricity, SWM empowers organizations to achieve workforce scalability, agility and efficiency in today's competitive landscape.

For more information about SWM and its comprehensive solutions, visit www.suna.com.

Contact Information

Noelle Hazekamp
Senior Director of Marketing
noelle.hazekamp@suna.com
888.223.4788

SOURCE: Suna Workforce Management

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.