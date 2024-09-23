Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Rewards Good Neighbors to Celebrate National Good Neighbor Day

Active-Duty Military and Veterans, First Responders, Teachers, Police, Firefighters and Nurses Can Receive a $35 Discount on a 2-10 Home Warranty Service Plan

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a leading provider of home warranties, is celebrating National Good Neighbor Day by offering a good-neighbor discount on a 2-10 home warranty service plan.

National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28. 2-10 will be offering a $35 discount to select home buyers - active-duty military and veterans, first responders, teachers, police, firefighters and nurses - from Sept. 23 through Oct. 11 when they close on an existing home purchase.

"2-10 takes pride in supporting those who make our communities great places to live," said 2-10 CEO Ryan O'Hara. "2-10 is offering these incredible neighbors a good-neighbor discount on a 2-10 home service plan when they purchase an existing home to celebrate and show our appreciation for all the good they do."

Eligible home buyers can contact their real estate agent to take advantage of this exclusive discount on 2-10 buyer coverage.

"2-10 is always proud to do the right thing for those who help others live the best lives they can," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "We're excited to welcome even more good neighbors to the amazing experiences and peace of mind that 2-10 offers to homeowners every day."

2-10 is the most trusted home warranty company of 2024 according to Best Company. To learn more about how 2-10 buyer coverage helps homeowners protect more and pay less this Good Neighbor Day, visit https://www.2-10.com/blog/reward-buyers-good-neighbor-discount.

About 2-10
Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

###

Contact Information
Mark Plumb
Marketing Manager
mplumb@2-10.com
720.747.6142

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.