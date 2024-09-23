Delkin Devices Inc.: Delkin Devices Launches High Capacity Next-Gen CFexpress Type A Cards, Blazing-Fast USB 4.0 Reader, and All-in-One Storage Solution

POWAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Delkin Devices, a leader in high-performance storage and camera gear, proudly introduces the latest additions to its rapidly-growing product line: High Capacity BLACK CFexpress Type A 4.0 VPG200 Memory Cards, an ultra-fast USB4 CFexpress Type B Single Slot Memory Card Reader, and a versatile CFexpress Type B + SD Card Storage Tote.

BLACK CFexpress Type A 4.0 VPG200 Memory Cards

Delkin's new BLACK CFexpress Type A 4.0 VPG200 Memory Cards are built to exceed the demands of today's high-speed recording and transfer needs. Designed for professionals who need reliability and speed, these cards deliver:

• Maximum Read Speed: Up to 1830MB/s

• Burst Write Speed: Up to 1740MB/s

• Sustained Sequential Write Speed: Up to 500MB/s

• Capacity Options: 480GB (DCA4BV2480) and 960GB (DCA4BV2960)

• 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee

Ideal for professional photographers and videographers capturing high-resolution images or 8K video, these cards are extensively tested with top-tier cameras, including the Sony® a1, a7 IV, a7R V, a7S III, a9 III, FX3, FX6 & FX30.

USB4 CFexpress Type B Memory Card Reader

The USB4 CFexpress Type B Memory Card Reader (DDREADER-60) is engineered to improve workflow efficiency with features like:

• Single-Slot Design: Compatible with CFexpress Type B 4.0 cards

• Backward Compatibility: Supports CFexpress Type B 2.0 cards

• Transfer Rates: Up to 40Gbps (5GBytes/sec) via USB 4.0

• Certified USB 4.0 Cable

• 5-Year Limited Warranty

Transfer large files like high-res RAW images and 8K, 6K, or 4K videos at blazing speeds of up to 40Gbps, twice as fast as USB 3.2. The reader's anodized aluminum construction, equipped with multiple heat sinks, ensures efficient cooling while offering secure internal storage.

CFexpress Type B + SD Card Storage Tote

The Delkin CFexpress Type B + SD Card Storage Tote (DTOTE-CBS) is a compact and durable case designed to safely store essential media:

• Card Storage Capacity: Securely holds (3) CFexpress Type B, (2) SD and (2) microSD cards

• Durability: Features a molded-rubber lining, durable exterior shell, snap closure for secure storage, and a convenient leash for added portability

Ideal for professionals on the go, this storage solution offers reliable protection and easy portability for all media essentials.

As part of the launch, Delkin is giving away 250 CFexpress Type B + SD Card Storage Totes to members of its Club email list. By joining at Club Delkin, members gain access to free products, expert insights, inspiration from professional photographers, updates on Delkin's Q4 2024 product releases, and exclusive factory specials not available to the public.

These products are available for purchase at Amazon, B&H Photo and Video, Yodobashi Camera (Japan), Wex Photo Video (U.K.), and various other global retailers.

