Montag, 23.09.2024

WKN: A40D1N | ISIN: US18978H3003 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.09.24
15:30 Uhr
0,149 US-Dollar
-0,004
-2,61 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
65 Leser
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 24th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Webcast presentation on Wednesday, September 25th at 1:55 PM CEST

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at the 24th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 1:55 PM CEST in Basel, Switzerland.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available on demand for those registered to attend the event and can be accessed through the conference presenters portal.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
