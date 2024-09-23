Clean Vision Corporation Signs EPC Agreement with UPS Industrial Services for West Virginia Facility

Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic recycling and clean fuel development, is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas West Virginia, Inc. ("Clean-Seas West Virginia"), has signed an agreement with UPS Industrial Services, LLC ("UPSIS") for the engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") of its plastic conversion facility in Quincy, West Virginia. The project is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024, with full operations expected by August 2025.

This innovative facility, designed to convert plastic feedstock into clean fuels through the process of pyrolysis, represents what we believe is a significant step towards addressing the global plastic waste crisis. Supported by the multiple agencies within the West Virginia State Government, including the Department of Economic Development and the Economic Development Authority, this project underscores West Virginia's commitment to sustainable innovation and economic growth.

Clean-Seas West Virginia's facility is expected to draw in plastic feedstock from across the Mid-Atlantic region and convert what might otherwise end up in landfills, incineration or our oceans into valuable, clean fuels. This facility is part of the Company's expanding Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") portfolio of global plastic conversion projects, which includes current initiatives in India and Morocco.

According to industry Grand View Research, the global plastic pyrolysis market is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% from 2024 to 2030. In the Company's view the rise in environmental awareness, along with increasing government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste, is driving demand for sustainable technologies like those deployed by the Company.

"We are thrilled to partner with UPSIS, a leader in EPC services, to help bring our first US- based project to life," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation. "USPSIS' expertise and commitment to quality make them the ideal partner to help us achieve our goal of launching the West Virginia facility and developing our PCN into a global source for clean fuels and environmental responsibility."

Lonnie Jackson, Senior Project Director, echoed the sentiment, "UPSIS is proud to be part of this groundbreaking project with Clean-Seas West Virginia. This facility is a testament to the innovative solutions required to tackle the world's plastic pollution problem, and we are committed to delivering a project that meets the highest standards of safety and operational excellence."

As part of the EPC agreement, UPSIS will oversee the engineering and construction of the West Virginia facility located in Quincy, West Virginia, as well as obtain a Performance & Payment bond, aimed at ensuring the project's successful delivery. Current plans are for project financing to be led by a regional bank dedicated to supporting projects focused on the economic growth of West Virginia and sustainable development. We are currently planning for this a financing to be completed in October 2024, with groundbreaking for the facility upgrade shortly thereafter.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter, X: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.:

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com .

About UPS Industrial Services:

UPS Industrial Services, LLC is a premier provider of engineering, procurement, and construction services, renowned for delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions for industrial projects globally. With a strong commitment to safety and excellence, UPSIS is a trusted partner for complex, large-scale initiatives. For more information, visit: www.upsindustrial.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties.

