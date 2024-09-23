Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mirame Fine Art: Karla Herencia's New Works Now Available at MÍRAME: Exploring Oceanic Ecosystems and Human Impact

Costa Rican artist Karla Herencia introduces a new body of work at MÍRAME, highlighting her ongoing engagement with the ocean and environmental concerns. This selection features four new paintings alongside a striking sculpture, complemented by works from her previous series.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.

Karla Herencia, El Vuelo De La Observación

Karla Herencia, El Vuelo De La Observación
Acrylic on Canvas



Sensitive Oceanographies: A New Exploration in Painting

Herencia's four new paintings, part of the Sensitive Oceanographies series that exhibited this year in San José, build on her extensive study of the Pacific Ocean near her home on the Nicoya Peninsula. These works transcend traditional depictions of the sea, focusing on its complexities as a natural and disrupted space. They evoke the tension between the ocean's constant motion and the pressures imposed by human activity.

Through layered abstract forms and sharp, contrasting lines, the paintings suggest the collision of geological, ecological, and industrial forces. Herencia's use of deep blues, greens, and greys evokes the visual language of the ocean, while jagged, angular shapes subtly reference the scars left by human interference-ranging from ecosystem disruption to the floating debris of plastic waste.

This suite of paintings invites viewers to see the ocean not just as a serene expanse but as a dynamic and embattled environment where nature and human activity coexist, often uneasily.

A Sculpture That Marries Nature and Plastic

Alongside her new paintings, Herencia introduces a sculpture, a wooden trunk, that recontextualizes found materials from the coast. Resembling a weathered piece of driftwood, the sculpture appears organic at first glance, yet is punctuated with small, colorful bits of plastic jutting from its surface-artificial elements integrated into a natural form.

The driftwood-like structure evokes a sense of naturalness, as if it were collected from a beach after years of erosion. In contrast, the plastic feels foreign yet disturbingly at home within the form, highlighting the growing intrusion of human-made materials into natural ecosystems. Herencia's work challenges viewers to confront the reality of environmental degradation and recognize the link between nature and human waste.

This particular sculpture is soon to be shown at the Cultural Center of Spain in San José and Herencia is making more sculptures in this series to continue challenging perceptions of development and sustainability.

A Growing International Profile

Herencia's participation in global exhibitions, such as the Tijuana Triennial, has contributed to her growing international reputation, broadening the reach of her work beyond Costa Rica. Her artistic focus however remains rooted in her home country's coastal environments, offering a meditation on environmental degradation and a deep connection to the landscapes she knows intimately.

Herencia's new works are now available at MÍRAME, providing viewers with an opportunity to engage with her latest contributions to the conversation on art and the environment.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings
Co-Founder
belinda@miramefineart.com
+447821591397

SOURCE: Mirame Fine Art

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.