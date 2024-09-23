Mirame Fine Art: Karla Herencia's New Works Now Available at MÍRAME: Exploring Oceanic Ecosystems and Human Impact

Costa Rican artist Karla Herencia introduces a new body of work at MÍRAME, highlighting her ongoing engagement with the ocean and environmental concerns. This selection features four new paintings alongside a striking sculpture, complemented by works from her previous series.

Sensitive Oceanographies: A New Exploration in Painting

Herencia's four new paintings, part of the Sensitive Oceanographies series that exhibited this year in San José, build on her extensive study of the Pacific Ocean near her home on the Nicoya Peninsula. These works transcend traditional depictions of the sea, focusing on its complexities as a natural and disrupted space. They evoke the tension between the ocean's constant motion and the pressures imposed by human activity.

Through layered abstract forms and sharp, contrasting lines, the paintings suggest the collision of geological, ecological, and industrial forces. Herencia's use of deep blues, greens, and greys evokes the visual language of the ocean, while jagged, angular shapes subtly reference the scars left by human interference-ranging from ecosystem disruption to the floating debris of plastic waste.

This suite of paintings invites viewers to see the ocean not just as a serene expanse but as a dynamic and embattled environment where nature and human activity coexist, often uneasily.

A Sculpture That Marries Nature and Plastic

Alongside her new paintings, Herencia introduces a sculpture, a wooden trunk, that recontextualizes found materials from the coast. Resembling a weathered piece of driftwood, the sculpture appears organic at first glance, yet is punctuated with small, colorful bits of plastic jutting from its surface-artificial elements integrated into a natural form.

The driftwood-like structure evokes a sense of naturalness, as if it were collected from a beach after years of erosion. In contrast, the plastic feels foreign yet disturbingly at home within the form, highlighting the growing intrusion of human-made materials into natural ecosystems. Herencia's work challenges viewers to confront the reality of environmental degradation and recognize the link between nature and human waste.

This particular sculpture is soon to be shown at the Cultural Center of Spain in San José and Herencia is making more sculptures in this series to continue challenging perceptions of development and sustainability.

A Growing International Profile

Herencia's participation in global exhibitions, such as the Tijuana Triennial, has contributed to her growing international reputation, broadening the reach of her work beyond Costa Rica. Her artistic focus however remains rooted in her home country's coastal environments, offering a meditation on environmental degradation and a deep connection to the landscapes she knows intimately.

Herencia's new works are now available at MÍRAME, providing viewers with an opportunity to engage with her latest contributions to the conversation on art and the environment.

