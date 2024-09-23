Agape ATP Corporation: Agape ATP Launches ATP2, the Future of Health for Ultimate Vitality and Wellness

Now Enhanced with 76 Essential Minerals, 20 Amino Acids, and Advanced Enzymes to Support Overall Wellness

NASDAQ-listed AGAPE ATP Corporation ("ATPC"), through its subsidiary, AGAPE Superior Living Sdn. Bhd ("ASL")., proudly unveils the enhanced version of its wellness flagship supplement, ATP2. This groundbreaking product, improved with advanced scientific developments, is designed to address key health challenges including aging, metabolism, and chronic disease management. ATP2 represents a significant advancement in nutritional science, offering a holistic approach to improving health, boosting energy, and supporting overall well-being.

At the launch, ATPC announced that the company is targeting to sell 5,000 units by the end of the year, driven by the product's unique blend of plant-based enzymes, minerals, amino acids, and cutting-edge hydrogen acetate technology. ATPC is confident that demand will surge as consumers increasingly seek natural solutions to improve their health and vitality.

L-R: Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC and Dr. Fernando Cortizo, the President of R&D Team of ASL

Dr. Fernando Cortizo, the President of Research and Development Team of ASL, said, "The future of nutrition is in our ability to reverse the effects of chronic diseases and aging. ATP2 is a supplement which embodies this vision, combining cutting-edge science with a powerful mix of enzymes, minerals, and amino acids. ATP2 is designed to tackle a variety of health concerns. Its unique formulation supports increased energy production by enhancing Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide ("NADH+") levels in the body."

ATP2's enhanced formula integrates an advanced blend of cutting-edge ingredients that include plant-based enzymes, 76 essential minerals, and 20 amino acids, all working synergistically with its core ingredient, hydrogen acetate, a unique component that has been scientifically proven to improve metabolism, reduce inflammation, and assist in reversing the effects of aging. The added ingredient works more effectively to increase cellular health, regulate key bodily functions, and support long-term vitality.

Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, the Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC, said, "ATP2 plays a critical role in managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels, promoting cardiovascular health and improving gut flora. The product's anti-aging properties come from its ability to enhance cellular repair, reduce oxidative stress, and stabilize genome function, helping users maintain a youthful, energetic state as they age."

How added, "This product is a major milestone for ATPC. It reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation in wellness. ATP2's comprehensive formula addresses some of the most significant health challenges today. With its ability to improve metabolism, manage chronic conditions, and support anti-aging, ATP2 stands out as a transformative solution for anyone looking to enhance their overall health."

The product is locally manufactured, in Malaysia, ensuring the highest quality control, while its formulation incorporates advanced technologies from Australia, the USA, Europe, and Japan. By bringing production closer to home, ATPC can ensure a steady supply of ATP2 to meet consumer demand while maintaining superior quality standards.

As part of ATPC's mission to align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals ("UNSDG"), particularly in health and well-being, ATP2 is positioned to make a lasting impact on the wellness market. By offering a scientifically backed solution that addresses common health concerns, ATPC reaffirms its role as a leader in sustainable, innovative wellness solutions.

About AGAPE ATP Corporation

Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and promoting sustainable development. With a strong foundation built on two core business pillars, ATPC specialises in the provision of health and wellness products that caters to the diverse needs of its customers, ensuring their well-being and vitality. Additionally, APTC delivers comprehensive energy-saving solutions that empower companies to drive sustainability initiatives, reduce energy consumption, and achieve their sustainability goals.

For more information, visit www.agapeatpgroup.com.

