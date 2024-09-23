New Brooks Bell Report Uncovers 53% of Gen Z Shoppers Are Impulse Buyers

Brooks Bell's Latest Retail Report Reveals Critical Insights About Generational Shopping Behaviors And Offers Strategies for Holiday Season Success

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Brooks Bell, a leading digital experience consulting firm, has released a new report highlighting how generational differences influence shopping behaviors. Based on an in-depth survey of 700 U.S. consumers, the report, titled "The New Consumer Mindset," provides key insights into the distinct shopping habits and preferences of Baby Boomers through Gen-Z.

Impulse Purchases by Age Group

New data from Brooks Bell shows that younger consumers, particularly those aged 18-24, 25-34 and 35 - 44, are more prone to impulse buying compared to older generations.





The report arrives at a pivotal moment as retailers gear up for the holiday season, providing valuable information on how behaviors differ across generations and revealing strategies to attract shoppers in-store and online.

In-Store Shopping Thrives Across All Ages

One of the report's findings is that in-store shopping remains immensely popular, with all age groups preferring brick-and-mortar stores over shopping online. The ability to physically examine products and immediate access to purchases are cited as top reasons for this preference. This trend is pronounced among older Millennials (ages 35-44), who spend significantly more per shopping trip compared to other age groups.

This insight is critical as the holidays are often a time when consumers prioritize immediacy. Retailers stand to capitalize on this by offering exclusive in-store promotions, targeting last-minute shoppers, and providing efficient, personalized service.

Omnichannel Shopping is Essential for Younger Generations

The report also highlights a trend among Gen Z (18-24) and younger millennials (25-34): the overlap between online and in-store shopping. Both of these groups report frequently switching between channels, researching products online before purchasing in-store, or vice versa. These age groups have grown up with technology and values the convenience that omnichannel shopping enables.

"Today's younger shoppers expect seamless integration between their online and offline experiences," said Gregory Ng, CEO of Brooks Bell Inc. "Retailers that offer real-time inventory visibility, robust mobile experiences, and buy-online-pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) options are best positioned to attract these tech-savvy consumers."

Impulse Buying Driven by Flash Sales and Promotions

As retailers prepare for holiday, flash sales, time-sensitive promotions, and scarcity tactics can play a critical role in driving impulse purchases. According to the report, limited-time offers influence 45% of 18-24 year-olds and 52% of 25-34 year-olds.

Shipping costs and delivery times still major online drawbacks

While online shopping is convenient, shipping costs and delivery wait times are the top deterrents for consumers. According to the report, consumers between 18-24 and 25-34 are the most sensitive to shipping fees.

With the 2024 holiday season approaching, Brooks Bell's report offers actionable insights to optimize both in-store and online shopping experiences. By focusing on omnichannel integration, providing personalized promotions, and offering value-added services like BOPIS, retail brands can better position themselves to meet the needs of diverse consumers and thrive during peak shopping season.

