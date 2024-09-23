Grapevine, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - REI Nation, one of the largest turnkey real estate investment companies in the U.S., is proud to announce the acquisition of a new 10,126 square foot office building in Grapevine, Texas. Situated just minutes from DFW Airport, the new building establishes a permanent Texas office for REI Nation and its property management arm, PPMG of Texas, further solidifying the company's commitment to its clients, residents, vendors, team, and continued growth in one of the largest metro areas in the country.

"This building is more than just an office; it's an investment in this team, the future of the company, and our footprint in the 4th largest metro in the country," said Ryan Flannery, VP of Acquisitions and Head of REI Nation's Texas office. "Purchasing this building represents a long-term commitment to our clients, residents, vendors and our team, providing the space and resources we need to continue growing and thriving."





Grapevine, TX REI Nation Office



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The new office, located at 1048 Texan Trail, features a unique Western-themed design, blending the rich character of the region with REI Nation's values of quality and attention to detail. The Texas team, previously operating from a 6,700 sq ft space in Southlake, TX, will now have ample room for growth, with immediate plans for minor improvements to maintain the building's distinctive aesthetic while ensuring cleanliness, landscaping, and overall upkeep.

"We came to Dallas in 2012 and have had nice office spaces through the years, including owning a historic landmark in Grapevine. This building, however, represents exactly what we wanted for our team and our operations in Texas. It showcases our commitment to excellence, and we can't wait to host investors in the new building," added Chris Clothier, partner at REI Nation.





Grapevine, TX REI Nation Inside Building



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

This acquisition is a key component of REI Nation's strategy to strengthen its presence in Texas and reflects the company's dedication to supporting both its team members and clients. Nate Gray, VP of Property Management and Customer Service, echoed these sentiments, noting, "The new space is fantastic. Its open layout offers better collaboration across our multiple departments, and I'm confident our team will thrive in this environment."

As REI Nation continues to expand its operations across 13 major markets, this new office underscores its mission to provide hassle-free real estate investment opportunities while delivering long-term financial security to clients.

About REI Nation

REI Nation, formerly Memphis Invest, is one of the largest turnkey real estate investment companies in the U.S., managing over 8,000+ properties valued at $2+ billion. Since its founding in 2003, the company has expanded its operations across 13 major markets, serving over 3,400+ property owners. REI Nation's property management arm, PPMG of Texas, maintains a low vacancy rate of under 2% and an impressive resident stay average of six years. Through a resident-first management philosophy and high-quality renovations, REI Nation provides investors with stable rental income and long-term wealth-building opportunities.

