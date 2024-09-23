Zefiro Methane Corp. Appoints Richard Walker as Chief Technology Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") today announced the appointment of Richard Walker as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Walker will launch and organize a variety of enterprise technology initiatives, including integrating artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered tools within Zefiro's current digital verification network ecosystem and carbon offset marketplace partnerships, to help advance the growth of the Company's innovative methane reduction projects and carbon credit portfolios.

Mr. Walker has over thirty years of experience in commercial information technology strategy, most recently as a senior partner in Bain & Company's Financial Services and Enterprise Technology practices . Mr. Walker has also held senior executive roles with Deloitte, IBM, and BearingPoint.





Pictured above, Richard Walker has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Zefiro Methane Corp.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company's website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs commented, "Now more than ever, forging bespoke digital asset and information strategies is critical to gaining an edge in environmental remediation services. Richard Walker has decades of experience harnessing the latest advancements in enterprise technology to help bolster countless profitable initiatives for leading investment, management consulting, and industrial research institutions, and his rare expertise will be critical to accelerating Zefiro's commercial momentum."

Richard Walker commented, "From building crypto-based payment systems to establishing cutting-edge information delivery channels, I have always sought leadership roles that have challenged my colleagues and I to advance key projects via the implementation of game-changing technologies. Zefiro's comprehensive commercial blueprint addresses long-standing environmental remediation sector gaps, and I cannot wait to do my part to help ensure that my new teammates - whether they are plugging toxic oil and gas wells across the country or establishing a vibrant, global marketplace for methane abatement project-backed carbon credit offerings - can access critical tools like AI to continue pushing this Company forward. I am excited to share more about our unique, tech-powered solutions in the coming weeks."

As part of his responsibilities in Bain & Company's enterprise technology operations, Mr. Walker assisted global and regional banks, hedge funds, and digital payments and asset companies in their efforts to bolster digital transformation strategies, fortify technological architecture, solidify cloud migration services, and modernize IT operating models. Mr. Walker also co-led the firm's go-to-market practice for Web3 within the financial services division, which prioritized leveraging various blockchain, tokenization, and digital identity solutions to help transform clients' digital asset infrastructure. Prior to his tenure at Bain & Company, Mr. Walker served as a Principal at Deloitte for over twelve years, helping lead blockchain and digital assets for the firm's Financial Services practice and crafting technology and operations strategies for banking and securities industry clients. Mr. Walker also previously served as IBM's Head of IT Strategy for Financial Services and as a Managing Director at BearingPoint specializing in technology consulting for United Kingdom-based financial services sector clients.

Reporters/Media: For any questions or to arrange an interview with Talal Debs or Richard Walker, please contact Rich Myers of Profile Advisors (New York City) by email at media@zefiromethane.com or by telephone at +1 (347) 774-1125.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

"Talal Debs"

Talal Debs, Founder & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

investor@zefiromethane.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Myers - Profile Advisors (New York)

media@zefiromethane.com

+1 (347) 774-1125

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the Company's intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane gas; the Company's partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments; the Company's expectations for continued increases in revenues and EBITDA growth as a result of these partnerships; the Company's intentions to build out its presence in the United States; the anticipated federal funding for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities; the Company's expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company's ability to provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company's ability to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns; and other statements regarding the Company's business and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in its Prospectus dated April 8, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9953d0b2-4163-4414-b122-b93ab0ed5dac