Interim results, for the six months to 31 July (H125), will be published on 8 October. Ahead of that, S&U has alerted the market that based on the H1 performance, full year PBT is unlikely to meet the previous market consensus expectations. We believe this to be primarily a timing issue, reflecting the continuing impact of the temporary FCA restrictions on collections activity in the motor finance business. Once regulatory clarity has been established, we expect a significant recovery. Meanwhile, as previously reported, the property lending division continues to perform strongly. We have reduced our FY25 PBT estimate by 7% to £27m and will review our FY26 forecasts with the interim results.

