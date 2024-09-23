A new initiative now allows businesses in Malaysia to purchase green electricity directly from renewable energy developers through the national grid. The country's Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) estimates that it will generate more than MYR 10 billion ($2. 4 billion) in direct investments. Malaysia's PETRA has issued the regulatory framework for its Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS). The program allows businesses to purchase green electricity directly from renewable energy developers via Malaysia's national electricity grid. It officially opened ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...