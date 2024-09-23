ZetrOZ Systems' sam Device Helps Aging Athletes Recover From Low Back Pain and Knee Osteoarthritis

Biotechnology developers of sustained acoustic medicine report latest research documenting the effectiveness of the sam® device in providing soft tissue healing for older athletes and helping them return to activities.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / A new study documents how the sam® sustained acoustic medicine device from ZetrOZ Systems effectively treats chronic lower back pain, reducing patients' pain and restoring their physical activity level. The study adds to an extensive body of research demonstrating the ability of the sam® device to help aging athletes heal from chronic low back pain and knee osteoarthritis.









ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device is a non-invasive and non-surgical wearable ultrasound unit that promotes soft tissue healing and reduces pain. The ultrasound treatment expands blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, which increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste.

Sustained acoustic medicine addresses a significant need in healthcare, as 80% to 90% of adults suffer from low back pain, according to the journal Seminars in Spine Surgery. About 5% experience major pain episodes, generally from low-energy trauma like sports injuries. Another common injury in older athletes is knee osteoarthritis (OA), according to a study in the Journal of Cartilage and Joint Preservation. About 15% of former soccer players have clinical symptoms of OA, and more than half have radiographic OA, typically associated with previous injury and repetitive microtrauma to the knee.

ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound unit have been proven effective in treating both conditions. In the most recent study, published in June 2024 in the Journal of Back and Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation, researchers evaluated the effectiveness of the sam® ultrasound unit in treating chronic discogenic low back pain.

In the randomized, double-blind study, users self-applied the device on the lower lumbar area for four hours a day for eight weeks. Researchers found the patients experienced a significant reduction in pain, improvement in physical activities and a 22.5% decrease in the usage of opioid medication. They concluded that "daily, home-use SAM treatment significantly improves the clinical symptoms of chronic lower back pain, improves physical mobility, and reduces daily medication use. SAM treatment is well-tolerated by patients and may be considered a safe, non-invasive treatment option for chronic discogenic, lower back pain."

"We're pleased to once again see a rigorous scientific study document what hundreds of thousands of patients have learned first-hand: Sustained acoustic medicine and our sam® wearable ultrasound unit are life-changers that heal soft tissue injuries and help people return to the activities they love," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

Lewis pointed to other studies of the technology's effectiveness. A National Library of Medicine (NLM) research study highlights sustained acoustic medicine as a viable non-surgical and non-opioid treatment option. One analysis compared the costs and effectiveness of multi-hour sam® treatment against standard care over six months for OA symptom management, concluding that the continuous use of the wearable ultrasound unit indicates it can be a cost-effective therapy for patients with knee OA.

Another NLM study explored the long-duration continuous ultrasound treatment with a 1% diclofenac ultrasound gel patch, finding this combination decreased pain quickly and improved joint function in patients with moderate to severe knee OA pain. These findings indicate that the use of continuous ultrasound therapy offers significant pain reduction for patients with knee osteoarthritis in a home setting.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® devices are the only long-duration ultrasound units cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use by prescription to promote soft tissue healing and joint circulation. The technology's effectiveness has been documented in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies. Thousands of patients are treated with sam® every day for conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, and chronic back pain.

For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and its groundbreaking contribution to chronic pain management, please visit https://zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems?

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.