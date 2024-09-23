Hypha Labs, Inc. Releases Investor Presentation

Dynamic Deck Outlines Company's Plan to Empower Home and Commercial Production of Functional Mushroom Ingredients

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences, is pleased to announce that the Company has released its first Investor Presentation since it commenced trading on the OTCQB, a premier market operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc.

The Investor Presentation is available at www.HyphaLabs.com/deck and is intended to be dynamic, meaning the Company intends to update the deck at the current link as it continues to execute its business model in the vast Functional Mushroom industry.

"Over the past few months Hypha Labs has methodically pursued our path to the distribution and sale of an Award-winning device for home and commercial production of the finest functional mushroom ingredients," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "And while our team prepares for a commercial launch of our device in the months ahead, we've diligently enhanced our corporate presence by adding a highly respected Investor Relations agency, uplisting to the OTCQB and now, an Investor Presentation that provides full transparency and clarity of our mission."

"We believe we are more than ready to receive the interest and inquiry that we anticipate will accompany the Company's roll-out of our first bio-reactor sales," added Douglass.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in functional mushrooms such as psilocybin using its patent-pending bioreactor design. The Company has positioned itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in the psilocybin space which is quickly manifesting into a similar pattern that was seen in the Cannabis Industry both from a medical and recreational usage with several states and cities have now decriminalized it use. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

For more information about Hypha Labs visit HyphaLabs.com

For the Company's current Investor Presentation please visit www.HyphaLabs.com/deck

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.

