Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 15:50 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integrated Financial Technologies to Sponsor Auto Finance Summit Market Outlook Session

Presentation kicks-off the auto lending sector's largest conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading provider of business process outsourcing for the enterprise sector, has agreed to sponsor the Auto Finance Summit's Market Outlook session, "The Economy and Automotive Industry Amid Inflationary Uncertainty." The presentation is scheduled for Monday, October 7, at 2:15 p.m. The Auto Finance Summit runs October 7 through 9 at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, NV. It is the nation's premier auto lending event, and is produced by Royal Media, publisher of Auto Finance News.

One of the highlights of the Auto Finance Summit, The Market Outlook provides key industry insights from recognized trade experts. The IFT-sponsored session will feature Deloitte Chief Global Economist Ira Kalish, who will discuss seasonal interest rates, inflation, inventory issues, consumer credit health, and other forecasting matters.

IFT delivers smartsourcing services, which combine experienced personnel with state-of-the-art technology. The company's highly trained agents possess a deep knowledge of the lending sector's best practices and regulations, enabling them to seamlessly integrate into a client's business operation and engage with customers as badged team members. IFT staff are deployed to bolster a number of departments, including collections, customer service, and business development. Through smartsourcing, IFT enables clients to create cost-efficiencies, improve workflows, and support seasonal staffing needs.

"The AFS Finance Summit is regarded as the 'go-to' event in the automotive financing space," said Tod Chisholm, president at IFT. "As a company with a long history in this sector, we are proud to have the opportunity to sponsor this year's program, and look forward to enjoying an informative and productive event."

For more on how IFT's smartsourcing services can help automotive lenders augment their capabilities, improve workflows, and deliver efficiencies, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to companies across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service - without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
??: @Parallel_PR
LinkedIn
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.