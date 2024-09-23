Atento focuses on hyper-personalization and hyper-automation offerings aligned with consumer expectations

From personalization to hyper-personalization and from automation to hyper-automation of the customer journey , the future of CX is all about prediction and delight to attract and retain new consumers

MADRID, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader in Latin America, is investing in the evolution from personalization to hyper-personalization and hyper-automation as a way to improve the experience of consumers around the world and drive the generation of new business.

Through Data Science, Analytics and AI resources, Atento focuses on identifying customers' needs, preferences and emotions in an increasingly deep way with brands. The company is committed to the use of predictive and prescriptive analytics, combined with the hyper-automation of customer service and back office processes, to process large volumes of data quickly and generate actionable insights in real time.

Thanks to the availability of real-time information, artificial intelligence and advanced analysis tools, it is possible to analyze user interactions at all touchpoints with a brand, allowing you to understand their profile, predict behaviors and anticipate their present and future needs. As a result, this allows the creation of personalized, highly attractive offers, building longer-lasting relationships, increasing audience engagement, which translates into higher conversion rates for companies in addition to adding greater value for the user, creating personalized and seamless customer journeys.

"We believe that moving beyond personalization is a key transition for companies that want to remain competitive and relevant. We support our customers in this challenge. Customers are eager for deeper personalization, want to be recognized and treated as individuals, and expect an integrated service that provides personalized recommendations capable of proactively identifying potential difficulties, resolving them quickly or even anticipating them. By investing in hyper-personalization and hyper-automation, we offer a direct response to these expectations," says Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento.

In addition, consumers value convenience and relevance. To do this, they are willing to share their data in exchange for an exclusive experience. According to an Accenture survey, 91% of people are more likely to buy from companies that offer relevant recommendations. Additionally, according to a McKinsey report, 71% expect personalized interactions and 76% express frustration when their expectations are not met, emphasizing the growing demand for highly individualized experiences.

Hyper-personalization increases revenue by 10% to 15% and up to 25% for the digital native sector (McKinsey, 2021) and, according to research published by Deloitte, up to 80% of customers are more likely to buy from companies that offer a personalized experience.

"While personalization may suggest products based on previous purchases, hyper-personalization anticipates when a consumer may need a specific product by proactively offering it, perhaps even at a special discount, right at the moment they are considering the purchase. In this context, it is necessary that the entire back office is also prepared to guarantee the same agility, for example, when it comes to releasing additional credit, financing or the necessary documentation for a transaction," highlights the CEO.

