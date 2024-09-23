Mirame Fine Art: Susan Adams' New Rainforest Painting 'Jaguar Fantasy' Now Available at MÍRAME Fine Art

"Jaguar Fantasy" Merges Wildlife and Flora in a Dreamlike New Oil on Canvas

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Susan Adams, a key figure in Costa Rican contemporary art, has released a new oil painting titled Jaguar Fantasy, available through MÍRAME Fine Art. Known for her impressionist style, Adams presents a vivid rainforest scene in this latest piece. While the composition reflects the richness of Costa Rica's biodiversity, the painting has a dreamlike or fantastical quality, elevating the scene from a mere depiction of wildlife to an almost surreal meditation on the natural world. https://miramefineart.com/product/jaguar-fantasy-rainforest-painting-adams/

Susan Adams, Jaguar Fantasy, Costa Rica

Oil on Canvas

Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.

A Layered Composition of Wildlife and Flora

Jaguar Fantasy features a prowling jaguar beneath a large tree, with a quetzal bird quietly perched to the left and a capuchin monkey tucked into the branches on the right. These animals, native to Costa Rica, are surrounded by lush greenery and flowers, such as orchids and Heliconia. The range of green tones in the painting with pops of striking color creates a contrast that emphasizes the energy of the rainforest while also reinforcing an otherworldly quality to the scene.

The "fantasy" in the title becomes apparent in the subtle interplay of the flora and fauna, giving the composition an imaginative edge. Adams avoids strict realism, choosing instead to infuse the animals and plants with a heightened sense of life and movement. The result is a painting that feels rooted in the reality of Costa Rica's ecosystems as well as reminiscent of a dreamlike, almost mythic landscape.

Adams' Focus on Environmental Awareness

While Jaguar Fantasy may evoke a sense of wonder, it also reinforces Adams' ongoing interest in the preservation of Costa Rica's natural world. The interplay of animals and plant life invites reflection on the fragility of the country's ecosystems, which continue to face environmental pressures. The dreamlike atmosphere of the piece serves as a reminder that such beauty, while abundant, is delicate and must be safeguarded.

Adams' personal connection to Costa Rica is evident in the careful rendering of each species. Having lived in Tamarindo for over 25 years, Adams draws heavily on her surroundings for inspiration. Her work frequently portrays the local landscape and its people, making her paintings records of Costa Rica's culture and natural splendour.

Available at MÍRAME Fine Art

Jaguar Fantasy is now available for purchase at MÍRAME Fine Art, an online gallery specializing in contemporary Costa Rican art. The gallery's augmented reality feature enables potential buyers to visualize the painting in their own spaces with accurate dimensions and detailed resolution, offering an unparalleled viewing experience.

For collectors and art lovers interested in contemporary wildlife and nature-themed art, Jaguar Fantasy offers a richly layered, dreamlike interpretation of Costa Rica's vital ecosystems, further cementing Susan Adams' role as a leading figure in the country's art scene.

