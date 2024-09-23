Mass Flow Controller Market worth $2.32 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mass flow controller market was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 7.2% during this period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. This growth is driven by the expanding solar cell manufacturing industry, rising investments in semiconductor and electronics production, and an increasing emphasis on hydrogen fuel cells as a renewable energy solution. Mass flow controllers play a major role in the manufacturing process of semiconductors by controlling the gas flows processed for the intended purposes of etching, deposition, and doping. As semiconductor manufacturing becomes more advanced, the necessity for mass flow controllers intensifies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mass Flow Controller Market"

166 - Tables

76 - Figures

239 - Pages

Mass Flow Controller Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.63 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2.32 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product specification, material type, media type, flow rate, technology, connectivity, end-user industry, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities associated in integration with other technologies Key Market Opportunities Government-led initiatives to boost semiconductor manufacturing Key Market Drivers Increased investments in semiconductor and electronics production



By End-user industry: Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness highest CAGR in the forecast period. The common applications of mass flow controllers in the pharmaceutical industry include the provision of high-quality process manufacturing. In the case of the pill coating process, the flow of the coating materials is controlled by mass flow controllers for the purpose of putting uniformity of the thickness and quality of the coat. Furthermore, in continuous manufacturing processes, that is manufacturing processes that are characterized by a continuous stream of production with little or no breaks, mass flow controllers play a critical role in controlling the flow of materials with precision.

By Technology: Thermal based mass flow controllers accounted for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

The thermal mass flow controllers boast excellent repeatability and reproducibility with minimal maintenance over a large flow range. Because the controllers measure flow by molecular counts, they are unaffected by fluctuating pressure. They have an extremely low pressure drop and come with outstanding sensitivity at low flow rates that can detect even small pilot lights in a natural gas line. They also cost effective since one does not have to incur separate temperature and pressure transmitters, thus minimal installation and operational costs altogether.

By Connectivity: Digital mass flow controllers accounted for a larger market share in the forecasted year

Digital Mass flow controllers offer higher accuracy and high precision. Digital mass flow controllers enable a more precise control of the algorithms and the settings since this is particularly important in controlling and regulating flow rates. In addition, the modern digital controllers are compatible with automation systems and networks and support protocols such as Modbus, Profibus or Ethernet, which play a significant role in the modern industrial automation and Internet of Things (IoT). They also have additional features such as data accumulation, distant surveillance, and checking functionality.

North America has the second largest market of mass flow controller market in 2023

North America to capture the capture second largest share of the mass flow controller industry in 2023. Increasing R&D in the field of mass flow controllers in terms of accuracy and stability, as well as the growing demand for mass flow controllers for precise flow control applications, are the two crucial factors driving this market in North America. This growth is attributed to the presence of many leading players in the region amplying the demand for mass flow controllers. Some of the mass flow controller players include Sierra Instruments, Inc. (US), Alicat Scientific Inc. (US), PARKER HANIIFIN CORP (US), and Aalborg (US).

Key Players-

The key companies that offer mass flow controller companies include HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), MKS Instruments (US) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), and Bronkhorst (Netherlands).

