ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U.S. Bank: Focus on Hispanic Community Fuels Success of Colorado Barbershop

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / U.S. Bank
Husband and wife owners of Durango Barber Salon worked with U.S. Bank to achieve their dreams

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

Durango Barber Salon is a Hispanic-owned business that has been serving Colorado Springs, Colorado, for over 20 years. The owners, Luz and Juan Andrade, followed their banker -- Business Access Advisor Chio Scott -- to U.S. Bank in the hopes of growing their business and expanding their services to the local Hispanic community.

Starting with improving their credit scores, U.S. Bank has helped Luz and Juan achieve that dream by opening multiple locations in Colorado Springs. They credit the business' growth to relationship forged with U.S. Bank and their team of bankers, one step at a time.?

"It's comforting to know that your bank is always trying to find ways to help you grow your business," Juan Andrade said. "U.S. Bank has always been there for us. The trust is there."

To learn more about the story behind Durango Barber Salon and how U.S. Bank helps Hispanic small businesses, watch the video above.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
