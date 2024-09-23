Anzeige
23.09.2024
dlivrd: Proprietary Driver App Elevates Nationwide Delivery Experience, Setting Them Apart From Other Delivery Services

Self-Funded Innovation: dlivrd Releases Proprietary App to Address Complex Catering Delivery.

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / dlivrd, the leader in delivery technology across the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce the launch of its new driver app. After years of perfecting the art of on-time deliveries, dlivrd is once again pushing boundaries with the launch of the first custom-built catering delivery driver app. This app, designed with the needs of both drivers and restaurants in mind, promises to improve the catering and non-catering delivery experiences. With customizable features that address the complexities of pre-scheduled, large orders, it's the latest chapter in dlivrd's mission to enhance operational efficiency and keep drivers at the heart of their success story.

Delivery technology just got better

Delivery technology just got better
New dlivrd application picture for catering delivery



Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd, is excited about the app and its potential impact on delivery operations: "What I'm most looking forward to is the full customizability of the app. We've taken feedback from drivers and clients and created something that truly goes the extra mile for everyone involved. Whether it's optimizing the delivery route or improving communication, the app brings everything into one easy-to-use platform," Heffernan said.

Improving Delivery with Customizable Features

The dlivrd app stands out in the crowded delivery tech space, particularly for its flexibility for drivers. One of its key features is allowing drivers to set their preferred delivery zones and working hours.

"This is a game-changer for drivers who need flexibility," said Heffernan. "Other apps don't typically offer this level of customization, but we listened to our drivers and made it happen. Now, drivers can manage their availability and choose where they want to work, making pre-scheduled deliveries even smoother." Both drivers and customers benefit from this customization, as it allows available, nearby drivers to handle deliveries, thereby reducing delays and improving service.

Enhancing Efficiency with Geofencing and Real-Time Notifications

Another impressive feature of the app is its geofencing technology, which delivers real-time notifications based on the driver's location. When a driver reaches a pickup or delivery point, they receive precise instructions and updates to help them stay on track and hand over the delivery smoothly.

"A lot can happen during a delivery, from traffic jams to last-minute changes. Our geofencing technology ensures the driver gets the right information at the right time, so communication with the customer is more reliable," Heffernan said. This feature reduces delivery time and increases accuracy by removing guesswork and providing clear, timely updates, leading to a better customer experience and happier drivers.

Boosting Communication with Push Notifications

In the delivery industry, communication can be challenging, particularly with SMS systems limited by cost and update frequency. dlivrd's new app addresses this with an improved push notification system.

"With push notifications, we can communicate with our drivers more frequently and without the constraints of traditional SMS messaging," Heffernan said. "This means drivers are always in the loop, whether it's an update on a delivery or changes along the way." This real-time communication allows drivers to stay connected throughout the entire delivery process, reducing missed updates and ensuring everything runs smoothly from pickup to drop-off.

Easy Control from Start to Finish

The new dlivrd app gives drivers full control over the delivery experience-from accepting an order to getting paid. This all-in-one integration makes the delivery process simpler and more efficient for both drivers and clients.

"This is more than just an app-it's a new way of doing delivery," Heffernan said. "By bringing everything into the dlivrd ecosystem, we're setting a new standard for delivery technology. It's not just a win for us as a company; it's a win for every driver and client we work with."

Setting a New Standard in Delivery Technology

With this launch, dlivrd is taking a big step forward in making delivery operations more effective and driver-friendly. This new app will play a key role as the company continues to grow and innovate. For more information about the app and how it can benefit you, visit https://www.dlivrd.io/.

Contact Information

Ashley Campos
Chief Strategy Officer, dlivrd
ashley@dlivrd.io

SOURCE: dlivrd.io

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
