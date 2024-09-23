Saudi Arabian Aviation Innovator Alters Lessor Competitive Landscape by Embracing Technology to Propel Its Growing Platform

LeaseWorks®, a Portside company, announced at the ISTAT EMEA 2024 conference its partnership with a new customer, AviLease, the rapidly expanding global aircraft lessor.

AviLease has a two-year strong track record of remarkable contributions to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 that aims to propel the expansion of the Kingdom's homegrown aviation sector. AviLease has prioritized digitization as a strategic lever in strengthening its disruptive business model to strengthen its agility and operational efficiency further and lead by creating industry-leading shareholder value.

"Industry innovators, like AviLease, are rapidly altering the competitive landscape by investing in partnerships with software companies to integrate specialized expertise and technology solutions," explains Haseem Vazhayil, President, LeaseWorks. "By embedding digitization in its corporate DNA, AviLease quickly set itself apart from the competition, establishing an operating model that challenges the old ways of leveraging analytics and insights for decision-making."

As part of its innovative digitization initiative, AviLease has implemented LeaseWorks' flagship products Aeris MATCHTM, for digitizing commercial operations, and Aeris ASSETTM, for managing finance, contract and technical aircraft management.

AviLease Chief Executive Officer, Edward O'Byrne, says: "Integrating advanced digital tools is central to our operational philosophy, as we aim to draw on real-time information to achieve higher efficiencies and optimization. With Saudi Arabia at the forefront of embracing digital tools in line with the goals of Vision 2030, our digital transformation strategy will contribute to long-term value creation. The new partnership will help us achieve higher levels of customization and faster delivery of solutions across our value chain."

"We are proud to partner with AviLease, whose leadership has demonstrated a clear vision by digitizing their commercial and asset management operations," adds Vazhayil. "We are excited to work with such a talented team to optimize costs and bring the benefits of automation to their platform as they continue to scale."

About AviLease

AviLease is a global leader with a two-fold mandate. As a full-service commercial aircraft lessor, AviLease is passionately dedicated to delivering tailored fleet solutions to our esteemed airline partners. Whether engaging in leasing, trading, or asset management, our seasoned international team of industry experts is ready to provide unparalleled assistance.

AviLease is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, since its establishment in 2022, AviLease has rapidly expanded its portfolio, featuring new technology Airbus and Boeing fleets.

AviLease is strategically positioned as an industrial, disciplined investor here to stay for the long-term. Our approach at AviLease integrates stable financial returns for our shareholders with sustainable country-level impact. www.avilease.com

About LeaseWorks

LeaseWorks®, a Portside company, provides cloud-based products and services to the aviation leasing community, with solutions for both lessors and airlines. Aeris MATCH helps lessors more quickly and effectively deploy their aviation assets with airlines around the globe. Aeris ASSET allows both lessors and airlines to manage the intricate details of aviation leases. These are the first two of a suite of products that will constitute a full-life-cycle portal for managing leased aviation assets. www.leaseworks.aero

