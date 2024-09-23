Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
23.09.2024 16:50 Uhr
International WELL Building Institute: WELL RECHARGE: London to Feature Global Industry and Market Leaders

Connect with UK and European experts on healthy buildings, with a focus on topics including social sustainability / ESG, building resilience and healthy workplaces

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / International WELL Building Institute

WHAT: Join the International WELL Building Institute for a regional summit in London, England, where UK and European industry leaders and community members will discuss the future of healthy buildings, organisations and communities - using the WELL Standard as a framework.

This year's programming will be centred around strategies to embed ESG and social sustainability practices into an organisation's DNA, building resilience and the future of healthy workplaces. Attendees will hear about WELL trends across industries and sectors - including commercial office, residential, education and coworking, as well as inspiring stories about WELL's impact on their businesses and lives, presented in the visually compelling, fast-paced PechaKucha format.

The event will also feature a fireside chat with Professor Liz Towns-Andrews OBE from the University of Huddersfield and Rachel Hodgdon.

Panel topics include:

  • The ESG Landscape & People-First Places

  • Building Resilience

  • What's Next in Healthy Buildings?

  • Healthy Homes: WELL for Residential

WHO:

  • Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI

  • Ann Marie Aguilar, Senior Vice President, EMEA, IWBI

Speakers include:

  • Prof Liz Towns-Andrews OBE, University of Huddersfield

  • Beata Kepowicz, Chief Finance and Operations Officer, CMS

  • Ömer Döne, Global Head of Sustainable Workplace, Sanofi

  • Giulia Mori, Health and Wellbeing Lead, CBRE

  • Wojciech Tworek, Senior Associate Strategic Advisory, Colliers

  • Sam Pickering, Executive Director, Sustainability, The Instant Group

  • Dr Madi Hanc, Senior Researcher, Leesman

  • Rachel Vig, Founder, SADA

  • Olga Turner, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Ekkist

  • Sam Allen, Associate Director Global Sustainability, M Moser Associates

  • Emily Hamilton, Chief Sustainability Officer, Savills IM

  • Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director Climate Strategy and Delivery, EBRD

  • Paul Crayford, CRE Executive Director UK and EMEA, AON

  • Will Procter, Founding Director, Forstå Projects

  • Linda Jarnhamn, Founder, flow2thrive


WHEN: Tuesday, October 15, 1 - 5:30 pm GMT+1

WHERE:

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
5 Bank Street, London E14 4BG
United Kingdom

To attend and arrange on-site interviews with executives (subject to availability), please email kristen.coco@wellcertified.com to coordinate and/or confirm credentialed media attendance.

WELL 2024 | Recharge is energizing the movement to people-first places. IWBI's global event series will convene the greatest minds and industry innovators across the world to shift the paradigm and advance the conversation around place and human health. Our regional summits take place across the globe and empower community activation on a local level. Every event will be centered around providing expertise that is tailored to regional needs and perspectives, while still advancing the global movement.

