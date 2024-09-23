Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Kapriz Hardwood Floors, a family-owned business renowned for its premium hardwood flooring, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line to include tile flooring and kitchen cabinets. This strategic move aims to provide customers with a more comprehensive selection of high-quality home improvement products, further solidifying Kapriz's reputation for excellence in the industry.

Front Page of Kapriz Flooring Website

Based in the Santa Clara/San Jose and Bay Area, Kapriz Hardwood Floors has built a strong foundation by offering top-quality hardwood flooring at unbeatable prices. By purchasing entire collections that might soon be discontinued, Kapriz ensures that customers receive exceptional value without compromising on quality. This commitment to excellence has now been extended to the new tile flooring and kitchen cabinet offerings.

Tile flooring is a versatile and durable option that complements the existing hardwood flooring selection. Customers can now choose from a wide range of tile designs, colors, and textures to suit their unique tastes and preferences. Whether it's for a modern kitchen, a cozy bathroom, or a stylish living room, Kapriz's tile flooring options aims to deliver both aesthetic appeal and long-lasting performance.

In addition to tile flooring, Kapriz Hardwood Floors is also introducing a line of premium custom kitchen cabinets. These cabinets are crafted with the same attention to detail and quality that customers have come to expect from Kapriz. Available in various styles and finishes, the new kitchen cabinets are designed to enhance the functionality and beauty of any kitchen space.

"Our expansion into tile flooring and kitchen cabinets is a natural progression for Kapriz Hardwood Floors. We are committed to providing our customers with the best products at the best prices, and these new offerings allow us to meet even more of their home improvement needs," said Sergey Stotsky, CEO of Kapriz Hardwood Floors.

Despite being located in Northern California, Kapriz Hardwood Floors ships nationwide, allowing customers across the country to benefit from their exceptional products. This nationwide shipping policy will also apply to the new tile flooring and kitchen cabinets, ensuring that homeowners everywhere can access these high-quality additions to their homes.

Kapriz Hardwood Floors continues to prioritize customer satisfaction by carefully selecting products from reputable manufacturers. By avoiding cheap options that wear out quickly, Kapriz ensures that every product, whether it's hardwood flooring, tile flooring, or kitchen cabinets, meets the highest standards of durability and quality.

With this exciting expansion, Kapriz Hardwood Floors reaffirms its commitment to providing unmatched value and superior products to its customers. Homeowners looking to enhance their interiors with premium flooring and cabinetry need look no further than Kapriz Hardwood Floors.

Inside of the Kapriz Flooring Showroom Santa Clara

About Kapriz Hardwood Floors

Kapriz Hardwood Floors is a family-owned business based in the Santa Clara/San Jose and Bay Area, specializing in premium hardwood and tile flooring. Kapriz ensures access to top-quality flooring at the best prices by purchasing entire collections that might(or might not) soon be discontinued. They carefully select products from reputable manufacturers, avoiding cheap options that wear out quickly. Despite being located in Northern California, Kapriz ships nationwide, allowing customers across the country to enjoy exceptional flooring at a fraction of retail prices. Choose Kapriz Hardwood Floors for durability, quality, and unmatched value.

