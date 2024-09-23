Plume Design, Inc.: PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge 2024 Surpasses Goal by Raising over €610.000 for Street Child to Develop Secondary Schools in Sierra Leone

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume completed its fourth annual PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge (PSCC24) - a 5-stage 824 km route from Zurich, Switzerland to Venice, Italy that took place from September 2-6, 2024. The PSCC is a fundraiser to benefit PlumeStrong, Plume's social impact initiative with a mission to empower communities worldwide through meaningful initiatives that promote health, education, equality, efficiency, sustainability, technological innovation, and security. PlumeStrong envisions a world where more individuals, particularly children, have access to education, resources, and opportunities.

During the five-day ride through the iconic mountain passes of Switzerland and Italy, Plume employees and corporate partners were joined by PlumeStrong Ambassadors Tadej Pogacar, a three-time Tour de France winner, Urška Žigart, a Slovenian professional racing cyclist, currently riding for the Liv AlUla Jayco WorldTeam, Scott Ogden, English Grand Prix motorcycle racer currently competing in the 2024 Moto3 World Championship for MLav Racing, and Marko Baloh, Guinness & WUCA World Record Holder and elite ultra-cyclist and coach.

Together, PSCC24 and its supporters raised over €610,000 surpassing the initiative's original target of €550,000. Recently, PlumeStrong and its charity partner Street Child announced that the money raised during the PSCC24 will be used to benefit Street Child's work in Sierra Leone. The initial goal was to develop 15 rural secondary schools, providing quality education to over 1,500 children annually, teacher training, and the establishment of a community agriculture project to help sustain the school. Due to the excess funds already raised, PlumeStrong and Street Child are now expanding the project to develop an additional 5 schools bringing the total number to 20.

Fahri Diner

"I am so proud of what the PlumeStrong team achieved, said Fahri Diner, Founder and CEO of Plume. "We set a goal for this year's ride and once again exceeded it. The PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge 2024 (PSCC24) was indeed a serious 'challenge' and not just a social ride - everyone who participated should feel an incredible sense of accomplishment. And more importantly, it was a successful fundraiser to help Street Child to provide additional educational opportunities for children. As is cycling, this was a beautifully orchestrated team effort, and we are so grateful for the commitment of our people, sponsors, partners, support teams and everyone who donated to the PSCC24. On behalf of all of us at Plume, a big THANK YOU to all."

Lucinda Dannatt

"We are thrilled by the success of the PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge 2024, which has exceeded the initial fundraising goal, said Lucinda Dannatt, Director, Policy & Development and Co-Founder at Street Child. "Thanks to the incredible dedication of PlumeStrong and its supporters, Street Child can now develop an additional 5 secondary schools, bringing the total to 20 schools and ensuring that at least 2,000 children in Sierra Leone will have the opportunity to receive a quality education. A huge thank you to everyone who braved the 800 km of mountain passes or supported us through donations and sponsorships. Your commitment has made this remarkable achievement possible."

Tadej Pogacar

"Participating in the PlumeStrong challenge is a point of pride in my life, and I am thrilled to have ridden again with PlumeStrong," said Tadej Pogacar. "I recognize the importance of giving back to those in need and this cycling challenge is one of my favorite ways to do so. The money being raised today will impact those in Sierra Leone and beyond, and I'm honored to be part of this great effort."

Urška Žigart

"It's a privilege to be a part of this incredible community of individuals all focused on providing opportunities to communities around the world," said Urška Žigart. "Becoming a PlumeStrong Ambassador is a milestone for me, made sweeter by the fact that we're building a bridge to the cycling world. I look forward to participating in these challenges for years to come."

Watch the PSCC24 recap video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2mPn2VA_nI

