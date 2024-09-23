INFORM GmbH: Chartis Research Acknowledges INFORM, Naming RiskShield Software a Leader in Enterprise & Payment Fraud

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / INFORM, provider of AI-powered anti-money laundering and fraud management solutions, announces Chartis Research has selected its RiskShield software as leader in the Enterprise and Payment Fraud Prevention category. Chartis Research is the world's foremost authority on risk technology. This recognition underscores RiskShield's ability to combat payment fraud through its real-time transaction processing, advanced modeling, and in-depth understanding of fraud trends.

Within the "RiskTech Enterprise Payment Fraud Solutions 2024 Quadrants", RiskShield is acknowledged for its outstanding performance in the areas of enterprise and payment fraud prevention, a highly competitive environment. This is a significant accomplishment, especially considering INFORM's first-time participation. As Roy Prayikulam, Senior Vice President Risk & Fraud at INFORM, noted, "This prestigious recognition validates RiskShield's market leadership and INFORM's ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions for banking and financial institutions. It's also a confirmation of the hard work and commitment of our team."

RiskShield: Dynamic, Scalable, and Real-Time Fraud Prevention

Chartis Research highlighted RiskShield's exceptional market expertise, scalability, and real-time detection capabilities and especially noted RiskShield's track record in exceeding customer expectations as key factors in its decision. As Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis, added, "INFORM's category leader placing in both quadrants reflects its solid core technology, which includes strong detection and analytical techniques, advanced case management, and an ability to customize to a complex set of typologies that is essential in advanced enterprise fraud management. In tackling payment fraud in particular, INFORM's ability to scale large volumes at speed is highly suited to modern payment fraud detection across a number of core channels, notably card and real-time payments."

Chartis' RiskTech and FinTech quadrants provide a reliable, independent assessment of the vendor landscape in key areas of risk technology. Chartis' experienced analysts, who write the annual reports, possess the hands-on experience in selecting, developing, and implementing risk management systems for a variety of international companies in a range of industries, including banking, insurance, capital markets, energy, and the public sector.

About INFORM

INFORM is a global pioneer in the field of AI-powered optimization of business processes and intelligent decision-making. This makes the company a leader in providing smart, Hybrid AI-powered fraud prevention and AML compliance solutions. With RiskShield they offer a multi-channel platform that detects and manages suspicious activities, minimizing losses and optimizing efficiencies using advanced analytics, machine learning, and intuitive rule management controls.

More than 1,000 active customers worldwide benefit from using AI-powered optimization solutions by INFORM in industries such as finance, telecommunication, insurance, aviation, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and retail. INFORM employs over 1,000 staff from more than 40 nations.

