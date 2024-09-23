INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

INFICON Receives 2024 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research



23.09.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST





Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, September 23, 2024 INFICON (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) received the 2024 Supplier Excellence Award for New Product Introduction Performance from Lam Research. Lam is a global provider of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, headquartered in Fremont/California/USA. Recognized from Lam's huge ecosystem of thousands of suppliers worldwide, INFICON was one of only nine distinguished companies awarded this year for exemplifying Lam's high standards for scalability, agility, quality, and environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business practices. Lam presented INFICON with its New Product Introduction Performance Award at its annual Supplier Day held on September 19, 2024. This award category recognized suppliers for demonstrating agility and operating responsively in Lam's dynamic development environment. Lam collaborates with suppliers around the world to responsibly source the specialized materials and components needed for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment. "We are pleased to recognize INFICON with a 2024 Supplier Excellence Award for their outstanding performance," said Karthik Rammohan, group vice president and head of global operations, Lam Research. "Our close collaboration with our suppliers enables Lam to drive a resilient and flexible supply chain to meet customer demands and help the semiconductor ecosystem scale to meet the needs of the AI era and make progress towards net zero." "INFICON is extremely proud and appreciative to be honored by Lam Research," said Oliver Wyrsch, CEO of INFICON. "This award highlights our commitment to innovation, quality, and collaboration, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive progress in the semiconductor industry. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. We look forward to continuing our work in advancing next-generation technologies," Wyrsch added. About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



