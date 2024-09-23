Anzeige
WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930
Tradegate
23.09.24
16:05 Uhr
47,040 Euro
+0,040
+0,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2024 17:46 Uhr
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 119,808 Ageas shares in the period from 16-09-2024 until 20-09-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
16-09-202424,0651,133,50847.1046.6247.40
17-09-202423,9231,139,64547.6447.4247.80
18-09-202423,9961,132,93747.2146.8847.76
19-09-202423,8341,136,67747.6947.5247.86
20-09-202423,9901,133,02247.2346.9247.54
Total119,8085,675,78847.3746.6247.86

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 119,808 shares for a total amount of EUR 5,675,788. This corresponds to 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f93e9c4-5782-4166-bb5b-dba5ddb23715)

