Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 119,808 Ageas shares in the period from 16-09-2024 until 20-09-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|16-09-2024
|24,065
|1,133,508
|47.10
|46.62
|47.40
|17-09-2024
|23,923
|1,139,645
|47.64
|47.42
|47.80
|18-09-2024
|23,996
|1,132,937
|47.21
|46.88
|47.76
|19-09-2024
|23,834
|1,136,677
|47.69
|47.52
|47.86
|20-09-2024
|23,990
|1,133,022
|47.23
|46.92
|47.54
|Total
|119,808
|5,675,788
|47.37
|46.62
|47.86
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 119,808 shares for a total amount of EUR 5,675,788. This corresponds to 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment
