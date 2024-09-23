Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 119,808 Ageas shares in the period from 16-09-2024 until 20-09-2024.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 16-09-2024 24,065 1,133,508 47.10 46.62 47.40 17-09-2024 23,923 1,139,645 47.64 47.42 47.80 18-09-2024 23,996 1,132,937 47.21 46.88 47.76 19-09-2024 23,834 1,136,677 47.69 47.52 47.86 20-09-2024 23,990 1,133,022 47.23 46.92 47.54 Total 119,808 5,675,788 47.37 46.62 47.86

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 119,808 shares for a total amount of EUR 5,675,788. This corresponds to 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

