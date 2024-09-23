C-360 Agency Announces $1 Million Investment in Bold Transformation: New Brand, Leadership, and Expanded Services Drive Greater Impact for Clients

C-360 Agency, a leading full-service marketing firm with over 25 years of experience, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebrand and expansion, backed by a $1 million investment, that will significantly enhance its ability to deliver impactful results for clients.

The agency is introducing a bold new logo and a revamped website designed to better showcase its services and thought leadership. The new logo embodies C-360's commitment to creativity, strategy, and results, while the updated website offers an enhanced user experience with detailed case studies and a comprehensive overview of the agency's capabilities.

In conjunction with the brand refresh, C-360 is proud to welcome Lamar Lawson as Co-CEO. With nearly two decades of expertise in creative direction, design, and program management, Lawson brings a visionary approach to the agency. His strategic insights and passion for storytelling are set to elevate C-360's creative output and drive client success.

The agency has also made substantial investments to expand its service offerings and operational capacity. C-360 has opened a new office in downtown Baltimore and expanded to Washington, DC, enhancing its reach and accessibility. Its design and video editing services have been boosted by 300%, ensuring the delivery of visually stunning and impactful content. A newly established digital marketing department specializes in cutting-edge solutions such as geofencing and programmatic display, empowering clients to effectively target their audiences. The agency has launched an internship program to nurture emerging talent and assembled a new sales team to drive growth and client engagement.

Michael DeMos, Co-CEO of C-360 Agency, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This is an exciting new chapter for C-360 Agency. Our bold new brand, expanded services, and the addition of Lamar to our leadership team position us to deliver even greater value and impact for our clients. We're ready to help businesses achieve their marketing goals and thrive in today's competitive landscape."

Lamar Lawson shared his excitement, saying, "I am honored to join C-360 at such a pivotal time. The new brand identity and our commitment to innovation set the stage for a bright future. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients."

About C-360

C-360 Agency is a full-service marketing firm with over 25 years of experience, specializing in connecting brands with their ideal customers through a proven, data-driven approach that includes discovery, copywriting, design, advertising, public relations, and social media strategies. With offices in Baltimore, MD, and Washington, DC, C-360 Agency is dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that maximize ROI for clients across diverse industries.

