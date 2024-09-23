Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024

WKN: A3EJGW | ISIN: FR001400IV58 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
23.09.24
18:04 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
-5,13 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
23.09.2024 17:53 Uhr
64 Leser
AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Resignation of Patrick Marché from the Board of Directors of Aventador

Resignation of Patrick Marché from the Board of Directors of Aventador

Paris, 23.09.2024 at 5:45 pm

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE - ISIN: FR001400IV58) holding company listed on Euronext-Growth Paris market, announces the resignation of Mr. Patrick Marché from his position as a board member. This decision marks the end of several years of commitment within the Board of Directors.

Patrick Marché is a recognized entrepreneur and founder of the Algreen Group.

Aventador's Board of Directors expresses its gratitude to Mr. Patrick Marché for his dedication and leadership, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About AVENTADOR

Aventador (formerly Algreen) is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contact : investors@aventadorholding.com

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87824-20240923_pr_aventador_demission_marche_en_v2.pdf

