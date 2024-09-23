AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Resignation of Patrick Marché from the Board of Directors of Aventador

Resignation of Patrick Marché from the Board of Directors of Aventador

Paris, 23.09.2024 at 5:45 pm

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE - ISIN: FR001400IV58) holding company listed on Euronext-Growth Paris market, announces the resignation of Mr. Patrick Marché from his position as a board member. This decision marks the end of several years of commitment within the Board of Directors.

Patrick Marché is a recognized entrepreneur and founder of the Algreen Group.

Aventador's Board of Directors expresses its gratitude to Mr. Patrick Marché for his dedication and leadership, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About AVENTADOR

Aventador (formerly Algreen) is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contact : investors@aventadorholding.com

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xZmdZ8hvY2qcmm1pZZlrmGhqaWyVlZHGapWemmhsaMyXa2yUx5yWm5vLZnFonWdq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87824-20240923_pr_aventador_demission_marche_en_v2.pdf