EnWave Corporation: EnWave Reaches Civil Litigation Settlement with Former CEO and Others

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") announced today that it has reached global settlements of its civil claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against EnWave's former CEO, Timothy Durance, as well as three other former EnWave employees: Gary Sandberg, Bino Anand and Reihaneh Noorbakhsh.

Pursuant to the settlement, Mr. Durance, Mr. Sandberg and Mr. Anand, together with three companies associated with Mr. Durance, including Dehydration Research, LLC and Durance Technologies. Inc. (collectively, the "Durance Defendants"), are permanently restrained and enjoined from, directly or indirectly, selling, attempting to sell, supplying, delivering or installing vacuum microwave dryers. The Durance Defendants are also obligated to assign all issued and pending patents in the name of the Durance Defendants to EnWave.

EnWave has also reached settlements with all other defendants named in its civil claim, including B.C. Hop Company and Peregrine Precision Systems.

EnWave will continue to vigorously protect its intellectual property and position as the global leader in vacuum-microwave dehydration technology.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-three countries and five continents, EnWave's licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company's patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

EnWave.net

