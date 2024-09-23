Squamish, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Celerity Craft, an emerging company in marine and amphibious transportation technology, proudly announces the launch of its new corporate website and rebranding initiative. These advancements reflect the company's mission to revolutionize waterborne transportation through cutting-edge technology that prioritizes speed, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Leadership Announcement

Richard MacKellar, founder of Celerity Craft, has officially stepped into the role of CEO. With his leadership, Celerity is set to push forward in transforming the future of marine travel by introducing high-speed, energy-efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions.

Transforming Marine Travel with Innovation

The newly launched website, www.celeritycraft.com, provides an enhanced user experience designed to engage investors, partners, and the marine technology industry. The site highlights Celerity Craft's ongoing work to develop its proprietary Dynamic Air Cushion Vehicle (DACV) technology, which promises to significantly advance the capabilities of marine vessels in terms of speed, fuel efficiency, and operational versatility.

"This rebranding and website launch are critical steps as we progress toward building our first vessel prototype," said Richard MacKellar, CEO of Celerity Craft. "Our team, led by Chief Technical Officer Xavier Bernard, is working diligently on developing a groundbreaking solution that will transform how vessels move across water and land."

Celerity Craft's DACV technology is engineered to reduce hydrodynamic drag by lifting vessels above the water's surface using an energized air cushion. This innovative approach will enable vessels to achieve higher speeds while drastically improving energy efficiency. The ongoing development of the first DACV prototype is focused on delivering an industry-defining solution that caters to both commercial and military applications.

"Our Dynamic Air Cushion Vehicle technology has the potential to change the marine transportation industry," added MacKellar. "From high-speed passenger transport to amphibious operations, our vision is to provide versatile, efficient, and sustainable solutions that meet the needs of today's evolving markets."

Founded in 2024, Celerity Craft aims to set new standards in marine and amphibious transportation. The company is dedicated to advancing sustainable, high-speed vessels that can transition seamlessly between water and land, addressing the growing demand for innovative marine solutions that minimize environmental impact. Celerity Craft's core values center on agility, sustainability, and technological excellence.

About Celerity Craft

Celerity Craft is a marine technology company based in Squamish, BC, focused on delivering next-generation, high-speed, and energy-efficient vessels. Its proprietary Dynamic Air Cushion Vehicle (DACV) technology is designed to revolutionize waterborne transportation by providing a more sustainable, faster alternative for commercial, military, and recreational use.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224184

SOURCE: Celerity Craft