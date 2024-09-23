China's Livoltek says it has developed 120 kW electric-vehicle chargers with 140 kW input and a 100 kWh LFP battery, supporting the CHAdeMO, GB/T, CCS1, and CCS2 standards. Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Livoltek has released a new electric-vehicle charger with energy storage functionality. The BESS120 DC Charging Station has 120 kW of output across two connectors and 40 kW of input. It features a 100 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery. "One of the standout features of this charger is its wide operating voltage range, which spans from 200 to 1,000 V DC," the company said in a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...