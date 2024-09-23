SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions30 announces the strategic acquisition of Xperal

Solutions30 announces the acquisition of Xperal, a leading company specialized in end-to-end B2B solar projects in the Netherlands and Germany.

Based in the Netherlands, Xperal is renowned for its comprehensive services in the solar energy sector, including design, engineering, procurement, commissioning, and maintenance. In 2023, the company achieved revenues of 15 million euros, demonstrating its strong market position and growth potential.

This acquisition aligns with the Group strategic goal to expand its services into the Benelux region and increase its market share. Through this operation, the company will be able to, first, offer a broader range of services and, second, strengthen its position as a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions.

"The acquisition of Xperal represents a significant milestone for Solutions30 by allowing us to extend our Energy Transition services in the Benelux region and Germany." Says Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer at Solutions30. "By integrating Xperal's expertise in solar projects, we are now positioned to offer a complete portfolio of energy services, including smart metering, electric vehicle charging (EVC), power grid management, photovoltaic (PV) systems, and energy storage solutions."

More generally, this latest acquisition marks Solutions30's ambition to accelerate the development of sustainable energy services and infrastructures for businesses and local authorities. It demonstrates its determination to offer a complete range of services across the entire value chain, as well as the latest technologies available.

"This partnership with Solutions30 marks a new chapter for Xperal" comments Jaimie Louwers, Co-founder of Xperal. "This integration enables us to expand our geographical reach into the Benelux area, giving us access to new markets and opportunities. With Solutions30's extensive resources and network, we are able to accelerate our growth and secure larger deals."

For further information please read the Xperal website: https://www.xperal.com/

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

About Xperal

Xperal acquisition includes Louwers Beheer B.V. and its subsidiaries: XPERAL B.V, Astra Solar B.V., Louwers Installatie B.V., Solar Benelux B.V., and Louwers Onroerend Goed B.V. Visit the website for more information: https://www.xperal.com.

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Investor relations

Investor.relations@solutions30.com