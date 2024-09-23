Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,520 Euro
+0,040
+2,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4802,04020:17
Dow Jones News
23.09.2024 18:43 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Sep-2024 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               23 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,000 
Highest price paid per share:         130.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.7607p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,308,690 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,308,690) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      129.7607p                    150,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1807               130.00      09:36:06          00071484437TRLO0      XLON 
5386               130.00      09:36:06          00071484438TRLO0      XLON 
1900               130.00      09:36:31          00071484459TRLO0      XLON 
1900               130.00      09:40:38          00071484601TRLO0      XLON 
330                130.00      13:40:18          00071487768TRLO0      XLON 
2638               130.00      14:38:11          00071489012TRLO0      XLON 
7599               130.00      14:38:11          00071489013TRLO0      XLON 
6405               130.00      14:38:11          00071489014TRLO0      XLON 
6706               130.00      14:38:11          00071489015TRLO0      XLON 
7870               130.00      14:38:11          00071489016TRLO0      XLON 
4584               130.00      14:38:11          00071489025TRLO0      XLON 
1099               130.00      14:49:19          00071489215TRLO0      XLON 
5005               130.00      15:07:17          00071489995TRLO0      XLON 
1081               130.00      15:07:18          00071489997TRLO0      XLON 
2185               130.00      15:07:18          00071489998TRLO0      XLON 
2280               130.00      15:07:19          00071489999TRLO0      XLON 
4100               130.00      15:07:20          00071490000TRLO0      XLON 
243                130.00      15:07:49          00071490026TRLO0      XLON 
1018               130.00      15:07:59          00071490033TRLO0      XLON 
15508               130.00      15:15:25          00071490179TRLO0      XLON 
5383               130.00      15:15:25          00071490180TRLO0      XLON 
6519               130.00      15:15:25          00071490181TRLO0      XLON 
2346               130.00      15:15:25          00071490182TRLO0      XLON 
4391               130.00      15:15:25          00071490183TRLO0      XLON 
13433               130.00      15:15:27          00071490185TRLO0      XLON 
5035               129.50      15:15:29          00071490186TRLO0      XLON 
1018               129.50      15:15:39          00071490194TRLO0      XLON 
1026               129.50      15:15:39          00071490195TRLO0      XLON 
7669               129.00      15:30:30          00071490556TRLO0      XLON 
6188               128.50      15:59:51          00071491421TRLO0      XLON 
639                128.50      15:59:51          00071491422TRLO0      XLON 
1160               128.50      15:59:51          00071491423TRLO0      XLON 
1018               128.50      16:00:01          00071491428TRLO0      XLON 
191                129.00      16:06:17          00071491576TRLO0      XLON 
3009               129.00      16:06:17          00071491577TRLO0      XLON 
1843               129.00      16:06:17          00071491578TRLO0      XLON 
189                129.00      16:06:17          00071491579TRLO0      XLON 
2599               129.00      16:06:17          00071491580TRLO0      XLON 
4590               129.50      16:18:44          00071492047TRLO0      XLON 
2110               129.50      16:18:44          00071492048TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  348552 
EQS News ID:  1993773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993773&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.