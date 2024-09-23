DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2024 / 17:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 23 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 130.00p Lowest price paid per share: 128.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.7607p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,308,690 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,308,690) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.7607p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1807 130.00 09:36:06 00071484437TRLO0 XLON 5386 130.00 09:36:06 00071484438TRLO0 XLON 1900 130.00 09:36:31 00071484459TRLO0 XLON 1900 130.00 09:40:38 00071484601TRLO0 XLON 330 130.00 13:40:18 00071487768TRLO0 XLON 2638 130.00 14:38:11 00071489012TRLO0 XLON 7599 130.00 14:38:11 00071489013TRLO0 XLON 6405 130.00 14:38:11 00071489014TRLO0 XLON 6706 130.00 14:38:11 00071489015TRLO0 XLON 7870 130.00 14:38:11 00071489016TRLO0 XLON 4584 130.00 14:38:11 00071489025TRLO0 XLON 1099 130.00 14:49:19 00071489215TRLO0 XLON 5005 130.00 15:07:17 00071489995TRLO0 XLON 1081 130.00 15:07:18 00071489997TRLO0 XLON 2185 130.00 15:07:18 00071489998TRLO0 XLON 2280 130.00 15:07:19 00071489999TRLO0 XLON 4100 130.00 15:07:20 00071490000TRLO0 XLON 243 130.00 15:07:49 00071490026TRLO0 XLON 1018 130.00 15:07:59 00071490033TRLO0 XLON 15508 130.00 15:15:25 00071490179TRLO0 XLON 5383 130.00 15:15:25 00071490180TRLO0 XLON 6519 130.00 15:15:25 00071490181TRLO0 XLON 2346 130.00 15:15:25 00071490182TRLO0 XLON 4391 130.00 15:15:25 00071490183TRLO0 XLON 13433 130.00 15:15:27 00071490185TRLO0 XLON 5035 129.50 15:15:29 00071490186TRLO0 XLON 1018 129.50 15:15:39 00071490194TRLO0 XLON 1026 129.50 15:15:39 00071490195TRLO0 XLON 7669 129.00 15:30:30 00071490556TRLO0 XLON 6188 128.50 15:59:51 00071491421TRLO0 XLON 639 128.50 15:59:51 00071491422TRLO0 XLON 1160 128.50 15:59:51 00071491423TRLO0 XLON 1018 128.50 16:00:01 00071491428TRLO0 XLON 191 129.00 16:06:17 00071491576TRLO0 XLON 3009 129.00 16:06:17 00071491577TRLO0 XLON 1843 129.00 16:06:17 00071491578TRLO0 XLON 189 129.00 16:06:17 00071491579TRLO0 XLON 2599 129.00 16:06:17 00071491580TRLO0 XLON 4590 129.50 16:18:44 00071492047TRLO0 XLON 2110 129.50 16:18:44 00071492048TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

