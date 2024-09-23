SSCL partners with PolyAI to empower next-generation customer experience

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL) has announced an exciting partnership with PolyAI as it launches Customer Experience Management - revolutionising traditional contact centre services with next-generation AI technology.

Customer Experience Management is a new proposition from SSCL, combining its industry leading expertise in multi-platform contact centres with innovative technology capabilities from parent company Sopra Steria. These customer experience hubs use all the latest technology and over 10 years of industry award-winning operational excellence.

SSCL's experienced customer advisors will be supported by the latest PolyAI digital voice assistants - accessible virtual agents attuned in ensuring vulnerable customers are looked after and complex cases are resolved quickly.

At this week's DigiGov Expo, delegates can find out more about the service and take part in exciting real-time PolyAI demonstrations. The customer experience delivered means the caller can speak naturally, change topics and interrupt - replicating conventional conversations - as their issue is resolved.

Marco Ndrecaj, Director of SSCL Customer Experience Management said: "We're delighted to partner with PolyAI to propel us into the technological future of customer service and experience. This innovative conversational AI solution seamlessly integrates with our state-of-the-art omnichannel platform, creating a bespoke front-end experience that ensures a smooth user journey and builds on our industry leading First Contact Resolution (FCR) rate of 93% and a Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) of 94%."

Nikola Mrkšic, CEO & Co-Founder of PolyAI, agreed: "As a Cambridge spinout headquartered in London, the PolyAI team is thrilled to provide our world-class voice assistants to enable SSCL's ambitious plan in advancing what's possible in customer experience. A more accessible government is a more proficient government, which makes for a better served constituency.

"And as a British company with more than a hundred employees living throughout the UK, this is fantastic news."

About SSCL

Shared Services Connected Limited (SSCL) is a UK-based leader in critical business support services for the largest Government departments and agencies, the Ministry of Defence, Police and CITB across the UK. We transform services through digital solutions and innovation, including end to end Finance and Accounting, HR and Payroll, Procurement, Pensions Administration and Resourcing Services - enhancing the customer experience and enabling smarter public services. ??

Our people who, with their in-depth client knowledge and collaborative approach, sit at the heart of our business strategy. SSCL operates at size and scale across the UK public sector and has already delivered savings of over £750 million since 2013 - providing more funds for front line public services.

To find out more about SSCL's services please visit: www.sscl.com

About PolyAI

PolyAI builds customer-led voice assistants that carry on natural conversations with customers to solve their problems. PolyAI serves organisations where customer dialogue is an important part of doing business, including transformative visionaries in global banking, hospitality, home services, insurance, energy, retail, healthcare and telecomms, as well as NGOs and the public sector.

The company has been featured in the Forbes AI 50 and recently won a Gold Stevie award for best Contact Center Solution. To hear the difference lifelike voice assistants can make for your business, visit poly.ai .

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 56,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits.

The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenues of €5.8 billion.

Visit Sopra Steria's website

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893052/PolyAI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sscl-partners-with-polyai-to-empower-next-generation-customer-experience-302254502.html