Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A3DZZN | ISIN: US2214133058 | Ticker-Symbol: V67A
Tradegate
20.09.24
12:41 Uhr
0,963 Euro
-0,001
-0,05 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSMOS HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSMOS HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9530,98119:48
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
118 Leser
Cosmos Health Inc: Cosmos Health Receives Initial Orders Exceeding $500,000 for C-Scrub in the UK; Future Orders Booked at Accelerated Pace with Strong Profitability Anticipated Due to High Profit Margins

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it has received its first round of purchase orders in the United Kingdom (UK) for its antimicrobial wash, C-Scrub Wash Chlorhexidine 4% ('C-Scrub'), exceeding $500,000. The orders cover the period from July 2024 to September 2024.

Cosmos Health is in the process of securing additional orders for October 2024 and beyond. Given the high profit margins associated with C-Scrub, the Company anticipates substantial profitability from these orders. The shipments will supply various entities in the UK as part of the Company's comprehensive sales strategy, targeting a diverse range of customers, including hospitals and wholesalers. Additionally, the Company reaches consumers directly through its online stores on platforms such as Amazon, TikTok, and eBay.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are pleased with our progress in bringing C-Scrub to the UK market. Demand is strong, and we are well-positioned to supply consumers in the UK through multiple channels, including hospitals, wholesalers, and online platforms like Amazon. We anticipate additional orders at an accelerated pace in the coming months."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications
cosm@bdgcommunications.com
+44 207 0971 653

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
