Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 23-Sep-2024 / 17:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 23/09/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 1,188 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 756.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 756.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 756.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 39,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,817,218 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 35,865,121. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

23 September 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 23 September 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 756.0000 1,188

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 39 756.00 08:25:17 00071483176TRLO0 XLON 280 756.00 08:25:17 00071483175TRLO0 XLON 1 756.00 14:33:56 00071488886TRLO0 XLON 50 756.00 15:23:44 00071490386TRLO0 XLON 243 756.00 15:23:44 00071490387TRLO0 XLON 1 756.00 15:23:47 00071490389TRLO0 XLON 1 756.00 15:23:49 00071490390TRLO0 XLON 241 756.00 15:23:49 00071490391TRLO0 XLON 244 756.00 15:37:06 00071490876TRLO0 XLON 50 756.00 15:37:06 00071490877TRLO0 XLON 31 756.00 15:46:42 00071491114TRLO0 XLON 2 756.00 16:21:12 00071492154TRLO0 XLON 5 756.00 16:35:12 00071492572TRLO0 XLON

