Vensure Employer Solutions Showcases Expanded Capabilities of the Namely HCM Platform and Solvo's Advanced Talent Solutions at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition

Company's global footprint leverages its breadth of technology and services to establish it as the leading single-source provider of HR solutions for SMBs.

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, returns to the HR Technology Conference and Exposition (Las Vegas, September 24-26, 2024) with an expanded presence that showcases its powerful solutions for businesses worldwide.

Under the theme "The Power Behind Your Business," Vensure's booth #9600 demonstrates how the rapidly expanding company helps customers reduce costs and increase efficiencies through its HR services and technologies that scale as a company grows. Powering its growth, Vensure acquired more than 80 businesses in the past six years, cementing its position as a global HR force with multifaceted solutions to help businesses at every step in their development lifecycle. With a commanding presence on the HR Tech exhibit floor, Vensure will showcase new, upcoming capabilities for its Namely HCM platform as well as its Solvo BPO business and Global Payroll solutions.

Namely's full-powered, comprehensive HCM platform will include modules for payroll, accounting, time and labor, benefits administration and enrollment, HR administration, analytics, and global reporting. Namely's latest technology enhancements will provide HR professionals and business owners with expanded, native functions and self-service features to manage the employee journey from hire to retire. Additions to the platform include:

New, All-In-One HCM: With enhanced features and functionality, Namely provides a modern UX and 24/7 support to power more industries and complex workforces.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS): The powerful and configurable ATS enhances the hiring process, allowing the creation of customized workflows and providing an integrated onboarding experience.

Workforce Management (WFM): The WFM module streamlines business operations and increases efficiency through features including advanced scheduling, intuitive shift planning, and biometric punch in/out. The customizable, modern interface seamlessly integrates with payroll.

Performance Management (PM): The PM module improves communication and helps enhance employee satisfaction with a robust set of tools to engage, develop, and retain a talented workforce. The module includes automations and workflows to facilitate continuous feedback, goal tracking and 360° reviews.

Vensure's HR Tech presence will also highlight Solvo, the company's business process outsourcing (BPO) division. Solvo is a leading source for nearshore talent solutions and AI-powered customer service efficiencies. The company offers high-quality professionals to help businesses of all sizes in all verticals. Additionally, Solvo's related services include recruitment support and the provision of junior IT developers.

Vensure will also unveil its latest business initiative, Global Payroll, designed to help businesses enhance their international reach and thrive in a global economy. Vensure's new Global Payroll offering will expand rapidly with a presence in more than 50 countries by the end of the year, reaching 75 companies in 2025.

"The latest tools and technologies within Namely help small and mid-sized businesses up to enterprise organizations plan for the future, adapt to change, and work smarter in today's rapidly evolving HR environment," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "We look forward to talking with attendees at HR Tech about how our HCM technology and expanded portfolio of services, highlighted by our new Global Payroll initiative and the latest offerings from Solvo, can power the success of our clients' businesses across the entire HR spectrum and around the world."

At the booth, Vensure will highlight its 2024 IndyCar sponsorship and feature 18-time IndyCar winner and Indy 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay along with IndyCar #23. Hunter-Reay will be available for photos and autographs with attendees on Wednesday, September 25 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., as well as Thursday, September 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Hunter-Reay will be available to meet with media on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon and 3:00 -3:30 p.m., as well as Thursday from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Attendees can stop by Booth #9600 to see the IndyCar and product demos at any time during expo hours and see a representative to scan to win a deluxe VIP weekend for two at the 2025 Indy 500.

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees.

