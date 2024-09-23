Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ready Computing LLC: Channels360 Selected by the Staten Island PPS as Their Social Care Network Platform

New York State aims to improve Medicaid member outcomes through establishing Social Care Networks under its 1115 Health Equity Reform Waiver.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Ready Computing, a New York-based company, has a deep understanding of healthcare integrations and has been focused on delivering products and solutions to public and private sector clients for over a decade. Their Channels360 solution has been in service at the Staten Island PPS, a New York State Social Care Network awardee, for the past several years and supports several key operational functions, including outreach, screenings, assessments, closed-loop referral management, and delivering robust reporting data for tactical oversight and performance management.

"Ready Computing is proud to partner with the Staten Island Performing Provider System to support their Social Care Network with our Channels360 platform and integration services. We are privileged to have the opportunity to further improve the health and well-being of Medicaid participants on Staten Island," said Mark Taylor, Ready Computing's Vice President of Product Strategy.

The Channels360 platform and Ready Computing's Integration expertise are a proven formula, able to manage and maintain FHIR resource bundles, integrate with Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), Qualified Entities (QEs), and support MCO billing and Community Based Organization payment allocations.

"For over four years, Ready Computing's Channels360 platform has been a mainstay of care coordination and screening at the SI PPS," said Dr. Joseph Conte, Executive Director of Staten Island Performing Provider System. "The platform enables us to affordably and nimbly create workflows for navigation of high-risk clients in substance use disorder and chronic disease management. We have been screening health-related social needs and making closed-loop referrals for over 60,000 patients over the past four years in clinical and social care settings. When we were awarded the Social Care Network for our borough, Channels360 adopted the ACH screening tool within weeks, and even prior to official implementation. Our navigators and their employees are already using the tool! We are looking forward to the kick-off of the NY SCN program, and we are confident we have the technology partner to achieve success," Dr. Conte added.

About the Staten Island PPS

Staten Island PPS has addressed health-related social needs for New Yorkers through various programs over the last ten years.In 2014, Staten Island Performing Provider System (SI PPS) formed an integrated network of medical, behavioral, and social services agencies under the New York State Department of Health Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program (DSRIP). Their founding goals included improving the quality of care, reducing costs, and improving health outcomes for Staten Island's Medicaid and uninsured populations. By the end of the DSRIP Program, they exceeded their established goals and maintained their network to continue enhancing and refining the transformative work built in the Staten Island Community.

Today, the PPS continues to work with partners like Ready Computing and the Channels360 platform to improve population health outcomes, address health-related social needs, grow their network, and reduce health disparities. The Staten Island PPS is dedicated to improving health equity by holding conversations with their community, creating educational and workforce opportunities for youth, and bridging connections with non-traditional service providers to meet people where they are in the community.

Contact Information

Michael LaRocca
CEO of Ready Computing
info@readycomputing.com
(212) 877-3307

SOURCE: Ready Computing

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.