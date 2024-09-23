Ready Computing LLC: Channels360 Selected by the Staten Island PPS as Their Social Care Network Platform

New York State aims to improve Medicaid member outcomes through establishing Social Care Networks under its 1115 Health Equity Reform Waiver.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Ready Computing, a New York-based company, has a deep understanding of healthcare integrations and has been focused on delivering products and solutions to public and private sector clients for over a decade. Their Channels360 solution has been in service at the Staten Island PPS, a New York State Social Care Network awardee, for the past several years and supports several key operational functions, including outreach, screenings, assessments, closed-loop referral management, and delivering robust reporting data for tactical oversight and performance management.





"Ready Computing is proud to partner with the Staten Island Performing Provider System to support their Social Care Network with our Channels360 platform and integration services. We are privileged to have the opportunity to further improve the health and well-being of Medicaid participants on Staten Island," said Mark Taylor, Ready Computing's Vice President of Product Strategy.

The Channels360 platform and Ready Computing's Integration expertise are a proven formula, able to manage and maintain FHIR resource bundles, integrate with Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), Qualified Entities (QEs), and support MCO billing and Community Based Organization payment allocations.

"For over four years, Ready Computing's Channels360 platform has been a mainstay of care coordination and screening at the SI PPS," said Dr. Joseph Conte, Executive Director of Staten Island Performing Provider System. "The platform enables us to affordably and nimbly create workflows for navigation of high-risk clients in substance use disorder and chronic disease management. We have been screening health-related social needs and making closed-loop referrals for over 60,000 patients over the past four years in clinical and social care settings. When we were awarded the Social Care Network for our borough, Channels360 adopted the ACH screening tool within weeks, and even prior to official implementation. Our navigators and their employees are already using the tool! We are looking forward to the kick-off of the NY SCN program, and we are confident we have the technology partner to achieve success," Dr. Conte added.

About the Staten Island PPS

Staten Island PPS has addressed health-related social needs for New Yorkers through various programs over the last ten years.In 2014, Staten Island Performing Provider System (SI PPS) formed an integrated network of medical, behavioral, and social services agencies under the New York State Department of Health Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program (DSRIP). Their founding goals included improving the quality of care, reducing costs, and improving health outcomes for Staten Island's Medicaid and uninsured populations. By the end of the DSRIP Program, they exceeded their established goals and maintained their network to continue enhancing and refining the transformative work built in the Staten Island Community.

Today, the PPS continues to work with partners like Ready Computing and the Channels360 platform to improve population health outcomes, address health-related social needs, grow their network, and reduce health disparities. The Staten Island PPS is dedicated to improving health equity by holding conversations with their community, creating educational and workforce opportunities for youth, and bridging connections with non-traditional service providers to meet people where they are in the community.

