Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A3C86J | ISIN: US7168174081
NASDAQ
08.04.24
21:58 Uhr
0,970 US-Dollar
+0,001
+0,11 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 20:50 Uhr
80 Leser
Discover PetVivo's Game-Changing SPRYNG Product at New to The Street's Elite Event - Hudson Yards, NYC | RSVP by Tuesday 6 PM EST

New to The Street, the renowned media platform recognized for showcasing high-potential, fast-growth companies, is hosting an exclusive investor event for accredited investors this Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the prestigious Hudson Yards, NYC.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / New to The Street, the renowned media platform recognized for showcasing high-potential, fast-growth companies, is hosting an exclusive investor event for accredited investors this Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the prestigious Hudson Yards, NYC.

This invitation-only gathering will spotlight PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), a cutting-edge biomedical device company, and its revolutionary product SPRYNG. Investors will have a unique opportunity to hear directly from John Lai, CEO of PetVivo, about the company's explosive growth and the transformative potential of SPRYNG in the veterinary healthcare market.

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

  • Venue: Hudson Yards, NYC

  • Open Bar: Begins at 5:30 PM

  • RSVP Deadline: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, by 6 PM EST

This private event will kick off with an open bar at 5:30 PM, providing a relaxed networking atmosphere in one of New York City's most iconic settings. Accredited investors will then gain valuable insights into PetVivo's market strategies and growth plans during an in-depth presentation by John Lai.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.:

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is an innovative biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of medical products for companion animals. Its flagship product, SPRYNG, is an injectable treatment designed to address osteoarthritis and joint issues in animals, offering improved mobility and quality of life. With its rapid market penetration, PetVivo is set to become a leader in the fast-growing animal health industry.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a premier media platform that introduces emerging companies to accredited investors through biographical interviews and deep-dive analysis. Broadcasting on networks like Bloomberg and Fox Business as sponsored programming, New to The Street reaches millions of homes across the U.S. and internationally weekly. Their acclaimed "Opportunities To Consider" segment provides investors with insights into high-potential growth companies.

Event Highlights & Special Access

Accredited investors attending this event will enjoy exclusive access to PetVivo's SPRYNG product, which is revolutionizing the veterinary care landscape.

  • Networking Opportunity: Engage with influential investors during the open bar, starting at 5:30 PM.

  • In-Depth Presentation: Learn directly from John Lai, CEO of PetVivo, about the company's exponential growth and future potential.

  • Tailored for Accredited Investors: This event is curated specifically for accredited investors seeking opportunities in high-growth sectors like veterinary health.

https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=xmrlwZL9qlPRa3iV

RSVP Details
Due to limited availability, please RSVP by Tuesday, September 24, 2024, by 6 PM EST to ensure your participation in this exclusive event.

RSVP directly to Vince.Caruso@NewtoTheStreet.com.

For further information or to RSVP, contact:
Vince Caruso
New to The Street
Email: Vince.Caruso@NewtoTheStreet.com

Contact Information

Monica Brennan
Head of Operations
monica@newtothestreet.com

Related Images

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
