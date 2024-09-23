Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
23.09.24
16:31 Uhr
43,470 Euro
-0,170
-0,39 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 21:02 Uhr
International Paper Company: How International Paper Works With Forest Landowners for Conservation Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / International Paper Company
Originally published in International Paper's 2023 Sustainability Report

Engaging with suppliers and partners

As we move toward our target of conserving and restoring 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland by 2030, we are working with strategic partners to safeguard the long-term resilience of our forests and the communities they sustain. Our cooperation with partners has three strands:

1. Working directly with wood suppliers and forest landowners to promote sustainable management practices

2. Engaging stakeholders in the communities where we operate

3. Collaborating with conservation organizations to enhance ecologically important areas and restore forests worldwide

Working with forest landowners

For over two decades, IP has cultivated a strong relationship with Wise Batten who, together with his family, owns a forest plantation covering thousands of acres in Black Swamp. Located along the floodplain of the Savannah River, this land provides some of the valuable renewable fiber used in International Paper's products.

Working with forest landowners like Batten is one way we live out our commitment to responsible forest stewardship. With development steadily moving inland from the coast and demand for residential housing and manufacturing sites growing, selling the Loblolly pine trees grown there offers Batten a way to protect the land while also enjoying and sharing the recreational opportunities it affords to the community.

Black Swamp isn't just a working forest; it also provides habitat for deer, turkey and many other types of migratory and non-migratory birds. Since the land sits in a strategic location along the migration path of the Swallow-tailed Kite, Batten is supporting IP's work to help understand and protect natural wildlife in the region through our partnership with the American Bird Conservancy (see page 32).

Through best management practices and conservation efforts, Batten is also helping save the land for generations. Alongside community partners, Batten has helped protect thousands of acres in perpetuity at Black Swamp through conservation easements. These easements are voluntary, legal agreements between the landowner and land trust or government agency that permanently limit the use of the land to protect its conservation value.

To help share the importance of sustainable forestry, International Paper teams up with landowners like Batten to hold tours for customers who purchase IP products. During these tours, customers can learn more about the practices that create healthier and more abundant forests and discover what sustainable forestry means to landowners.

Read more

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com/.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and specialty pulp, employing approximately 4,400 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Specialty pulp is made in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include a variety of Kraft linerboard and other pulp products.


Wise Batten, Forest Landowner

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
