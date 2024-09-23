PaintBox Labs Joins B-Mod Nationals at Brownstown Bullring to Bring Lights, Cameras, and Action to Raceway Fans

Dirt Track Racing Goes Hi-Tech with ThinkDiffusion's Generative AI Designed Race Car Wraps

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Today, PaintBox Labs, a minority-owned digital media production company and partner to ThinkDiffusion, an AI creative platform and studio launched in 2023, has announced that it will be joining forces with the B-Mod Nationals at Brownstown Bullring in Illinois to film the raceway event as part of a sports media platform and film project, which will showcase how it integrates AI technology in telling the stories of determined people defying the odds to ascend from underdogs to champions.

Haleigh "The Heartbreaker" Gross Dirt Racer #3G

Generative AI wrap design created by ThinkDiffusion

The B-Mod Nationals are one of the biggest races on the dirt track circuit, attracting 150+ entrants, seven of them will have their vehicles wrapped in designs created by ThinkDiffusion's design team using their proprietary generative AI tool. This timely collaboration with Josh Carroll, the event promoter, will be featured in an episode of the PaintBox Labs produced, new docu-series called, "Finding The Underdog". Said Chris Surrey, PaintBox Labs founder and series executive producer, "I think it's safe to say that we're the first to use generative AI technology to design racing car wraps." The creative studio has, however, employed their technology in the creation of national television commercials, films, and even a fashion show done in collaboration with noted designers and students from New York's Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

Episode #2 of the Finding The Underdog docu-series, features raceway pioneers, promoters, dirt racing families, business owners, and passionate fans from around the St. Louis and Illinois raceway communities. It follows the Dean Patrick Racing Company and various racing teams as they compete against some of the best clay and dirt racers from around the U.S.

Activities at the B-Mod Nationals start Thursday, September 26th, culminating with the races on Friday and Saturday, September 27th and 28th in Brownstown, IL. There will be a media day event held on Saturday, Sept. 28th from 5-6 p.m. CST at the Brownstown Bullring front straightaway area. Raceway fans can learn more about the series, have a meet n' greet with the Finding The Underdog drivers, participate in photo ops, and sign up to win a chance to have their dirt race car wrap designed by ThinkDiffusion.

