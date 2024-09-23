Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
23.09.2024 22:18 Uhr
Polyquest Secures Top 5 Spot at Bitget x Solana Hackathon: Redefining the Future of Prediction Markets

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Polyquest, an emerging name in the Solana ecosystem, has achieved a major milestone by securing a top 5 position at the prestigious Bitget x Solana Hackathon. This recognition shows Polyquest's drive to push boundaries in the prediction market space. While still in its pre-seed stage, Polyquest's innovative approach has already gained the attention of both the Solana community and investors alike.

Polyquest is reshaping how users engage in prediction markets. By leveraging cutting-edge Solana-based technologies like Blink and Circle's programmable wallet, Polyquest has crafted a platform that's not only user-friendly but also incredibly secure. These innovations are lowering barriers to entry, making decentralized prediction markets more accessible and interactive for everyone, from crypto enthusiasts to meme coin holders.

Blink Technology enhances community engagement by enabling seamless sharing of market links across social media, driving higher participation rates. This democratizes the prediction process, allowing more people to make forecasts and earn rewards. Meanwhile, Circle's Programmable Wallet integration provides a secure and efficient way for users to manage their transactions, ensuring a frictionless experience on the platform.

Polyquest's success in the Bitget x Solana Hackathon is a testament to its engaged and passionate community. The platform's innovative use of custom SPL token integration has opened new avenues for meme coin holders, giving their tokens practical utility in prediction markets. Users can lock their tokens into contracts until predictions are resolved, helping manage token inflation and stabilize prices-benefits that are especially appealing to meme coin ecosystems.

Prediction creators on Polyquest can set their own commission fees, offering flexible revenue streams. This feature encourages creator-driven growth while supporting Solana's wider ecosystem.

Polyquest's impressive performance at the Bitget x Solana Hackathon marks just the beginning of its journey. The team is gearing up for future hackathons and more innovations, with the goal of scaling their operations through partnerships and investor support. As the prediction market is expected to surpass $500 million by 2024, Polyquest is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this fast-growing industry.

Currently in its pre-seed stage, Polyquest is actively seeking investors and incubators to help scale its operations. As the prediction market continues its rapid expansion, Polyquest's innovative approach and unique features position it as a prime candidate for further investment and development.

About Polyquest

Polyquest is a Web3 prediction platform built on Solana, offering seamless participation in decentralized prediction markets. By integrating features such as custom SPL tokens, Blink technology, and Circle's programmable wallet, Polyquest is empowering users and creators alike. With its flexible and scalable approach, Polyquest is set to become a major player in the fast-growing prediction market space.

To learn more about Polyquest, visit docs.polyquest.xyz or visit their X.

Media Contact

Organization: Polyquest
Contact Person Name: James Kim
Website: https://polyquest.xyz
Email: director@polyquest.xyz
City: Seoul
Country: Korea South

SOURCE: Polyquest



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
